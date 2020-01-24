Bail reduction hearing set for Hattiesburg murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of killing a co-worker and disposing his body will appear before a Texas judge on Feb. 5 in hopes of getting his $680,000 bond reduced.

Colin Christian King, 33, of Hattiesburg, allegedly left behind a trail of evidence, including text messages, a video chat and threatening voicemails, that police used to crack the case, according to court papers.

King is accused of killing Shane Bourret, a worker from Georgia who disappeared while in San Antonio.

According to court papers, King and Bourret were co-workers and rented a property together in early May, and his wife in Georgia told Bexar County Sheriff's deputies that her husband had been threatened by King.

Investigators say they found a threatening voicemail that King reportedly left for Bourret. In it, he says, "If I see you, I'm going to f****** kill you."

He also reportedly texted his boss, saying he would "end" Bourret if he saw him, according to an arrest report. A witness spoke with deputies who claimed King used FaceTime to show her Bourret's dead body, then asked her for help, the report states.

Several text messages between King and another man, identified as Donald Barder, also show that King asked how best to get rid of the body. One text read, "I just need to dispose in the best possible place. I'm sure it's gonna get musty real soon," the report states.

In other messages, King asked Barber, "You think 55 gal tote will be big enough?"

The report states Barber replied, "Not unless you can rearrange some partzs. 70+ would be better."

After his arrest, Barber later told deputies he helped get rid of Bourret's body and the rental truck he was using. The body was later found in a container buried in an abandoned lot along North San Felipe Avenue in San Antonio.

King was arrested at his Hattiesburg home on June 19 and extradited to Bexar County and charged with murder and two counts of tampering with evidence ­– including the body.