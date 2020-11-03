signature Q&A: Michael R. Minor

Michael R. Minor, Pastor Michael Minor of Hattiesburg has been minister of music at West Point Baptist Church on Hartfield Road in Hattiesburg for 21 years. Originally from Starkville, Minor moved to the Hub City from Jackson, where he studied music education with an emphasis in piano at Jackson State University. He is engaged to Shanderia Kern Posey of Jackson.

What is your idea of happiness?

Spending time at home with my family.

What is your greatest fear?

Contracting airborne sicknesses because of my lowered immune system due to my kidney transplant. My body doesn't fight off illness well.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Procrastination!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Blatant inconsideration or selfishness.

What do you hate the most?

What I hate most is racism.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I would love the ability to play bass guitar. I love that instrument!

What is your favorite quality in a woman?

Innate kindness.

What is your favorite quality in a man?

Self control.

What is your most-prized possession?

My musical giftedness.

What is your idea of misery?

Being connected to the wrong people and daily doing what one hates, like working a job one loathes. I understand that there are cases when one must do what one must do to survive, but I mean being stuck in a hated career.

What do you most value in your friends?

Honesty with me concerning me.

Who is your favorite fictional hero?

Luke Cage.

Who are your heroes in real life?

My father, Saul B. Minor, my older brother, Durward Minor and my pastor and friend, Marcus Cathey who carved out the time in his personal life to save my life from depression.

What was the happiest day of your life?

One Thursday in a dormitory room in Mathiston, MS in March of 1991 when I surrendered my life to Jesus and accepted His salvation.

What was the worst day of your life?

The day I coded (my heart stopped) in a hospital room due to a combination of kidney and heart failure.

What is one thing that most people don’t know about you?

My struggles with my vocal abilities. I've never really liked how my voice sounds. I appreciate my ability but I am extremely critical of myself.

Who are your favorite authors?

John Maxwell, Tony Evans and Andy Stanley.

What is your greatest regret?

Leaving college without a degree.

How would you like to die?

I would like to die surrounded by family.

If you could have dinner with anyone - dead or alive - who would it be?

One of my biggest musical influences from afar is the late Minister Thomas A. Whitfield, who I'd love to dine with so I could pick his musical brain.

What words would people use to describe you?

Kind, talented, generous, nice, non-confrontational, procrastinator.

Besides the Pine Belt, where is your favorite place to be?

Anywhere my fiance is because I love spending time with her.

What would you eat for your last meal?

A dish I prepare named "Loaded Spaghetti" which contains ground round, onions, peppers, carrots, zucchini, pepperoni, mushrooms and cut cocktail sausages.

What is your present state of mind?

Optimistic. I'm engaged to be married this summer and I’m looking forward to the transitions surrounding that.

What is your motto?

Know Jesus and make Him known!