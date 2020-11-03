March Happenings

MARCH 19

FARMER’S MARKET OPENING DAY

3-6 PM @ Town Square Park

Join the Farmer’s Market for the beginning of its 17th year! The market is open every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at Town Square Park. Expect to find fresh and local produce as well as local, humanely raised meats, dairy products, prepared foods, canned goods, plants, and bath and

body goods. Come enjoy yoga in the park at 4 p.m. guided by Daniel Wise of Power Yoga & Movemnet of Hattiesburg. Pay what you can; the yoga session is donation-based. Live music begins at 3 p.m. For more information, go to facebook.com/hattiesburgfarmersmarket.

MARCH 20

HABITAT ‘FORE’ HUMANITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

7:30 AM @ Hattiesburg Country Club

Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity is hosting its third annual Habitat “Fore” Humanity Charity Golf Tournament on March 20 at Hattiesburg Country Club. Registration for teams is $500 and includes 18 holes of golf, riding carts, breakfast, lunch, a putting contest and prizes. This year, Habitat is introducing a four-man scramble, which includes 40 teams, which also includes morning and afternoon tee-off times. Habitat will also host a silent auction for participants. Funds raised from this event will enable Habitat to continue to build safe and affordable housing for families in need. Follow facebook.com/hattiesburghabitat or hattiesburghabitat.org for additional details or call (601) 582-4663.

MARCH 21

IRISH-ITALIAN FESTIVAL

5-10:30 PM @ St. Thomas Aquinas Church

Great food, music, fellowship and more will be on the menu for St. Thomas in Hattiesburg’s 19th annual Irish-Italian Festival. A 4 p.m. mass will start the day’s activities. The festival will feature games for kids, a silent auction and an art show featuring the work of some of the Pine Belt’s best local artists, including work by local schoolchildren. A variety of menu items will be available for purchase, including Irish stew and a variety of desserts. Admission is free, and tickets for food and drink items are available for purchase at the entrance. For more information, call (601) 264-5192.

BAGGETTS EXHIBIT

3-5 PM @ Hattiesburg Cultural Center

The Hattiesburg Arts Council invites the public to a fine arts exhibit featuring William Baggett and Lynne Joddrell Baggett. The reception will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, and the show will be on display from March 20-26. A coffee talk is set for 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Residents and tourists have raved about the large circular panorama mural that hangs 30 feet above the main desk of the Hattiesburg Public Library, but few have had the opportunity to meet the artist, William Baggett, who created this amazing mural called “The Spirit That Builds.” The council is excited to introduce guests to the artist behind this mural in an exhibit of his past and present artwork as well as carved and pressed letterforms in a variety of media by his wife, Lynne Joddrell Baggett. Events are free and open to the public, and gallery hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays throughout the exhibit.

MARCH 28

HUBFEST

9 AM - 5 PM @ Historic Downtown Hattiesburg

HUBFEST is Hattiesburg’s premier arts and musical festival. This annual event is held in beautiful Historic Downtown Hattiesburg and features four stages of live music, a large children’s area and more than 250 arts, crafts and food vendors. The headlining act for HUBFEST this year is country music singer Joe Diffie, who will perform at 3:30 p.m. on the main stage on Main Street. There will also be a 11:30 a.m. performance by The DLX and a 1:30 p.m. performance by Dee White at the Main Street stage. At Town Square Park, there will be a 10 a.m. performance by Eric Woods, an 11:45 a.m. performance by Empty Atlas, a 1:30 p.m. performance by Black Oak Arkansas and a 3:30 p.m. performance by Ty Trehern. At the Post Office stage, there will be a 12:30 p.m. performance by Candace Bush Band, a 2 p.m. performance by Brotha Josh and the Quickness and a 3:30 p.m. performance by Zach Koch. At the Walnut stage, there will be a 10:30 a.m. performance by the William Carey Jazz Band, a noon performance by 8 Oh! Radio, a 1:30 p.m. performance by Southern Jamerz and a 3 p.m. performance by the Cole Hill Trio.

Pets are not permitted within festival boundaries. Admission is free to the public, with the exception of the children’s area, which requires a $10 fee for unlimited all-day play. Follow @HUBFESTMS on Facebook and Instagram for updates or www.hubfestms.com for more information.

ALL MONTH LONG:

HOLOCAUST EXHIBIT @ William Carey University

“Shoah: How Was It Humanly Possible?” is on display at the William Carey University Lucile Parker Gallery through April 2. The exhibit is from the Yad Vashem Museum in Jerusalem and documents the tragedy of the Holocaust. Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with other times available by appointment. For more information about the $100,000 Payday Raffle, call (601) 545-7141.

TUESDAYS AT TRINITY @ Trinity Episcopal Church

Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual month-long luncheon and concert season dubbed “Tuesdays at Trinity” will continue on Tuesday, March 19 and conclude on April 9. The public is invited to enjoy these series of concerts and luncheons that begin promptly at noon in the beautiful and historic church followed by a gourmet luncheon in the Parish Hall, prepared by the Merry Marthas who not only prepare the delicious food but artistically create table decorations. The concerts are free, and lunch is available for $10. Organizers have planned the event to fit within the noon lunch hour. For more information, call (601) 544-5551.

TUESDAYS AT TRINITY SCHEDULE:

MARCH 19 @ 12PM - Vocalist, Rachel Gibson

MARCH 26 @ 12PM - Clarinet Player, James Schlater

APRIL 2 @ 12PM - The Larry Panella Jazz Trio

APRIL 9 @ 12PM - The String Trio Ft. Zully Morales, Jorge Ossa And Avaro Mirando

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

HATTIESBURG'S 16TH ANNUAL WINE FESTIVAL

The 16th annual Purple Parrot Wine Festival benefitting Extra Table is set for April 3 at the Purple Parrot Restaurant in Hattiesburg. The Purple Parrot Wine Festival celebrates worldwide premier wines and local hors d’oeuvres rich in Mississippi culture. Proceeds from the festival benefit Extra Table, the nonprofit launched by well-known restaurateur Robert St. John in 2009. Extra Table makes a difference in the lives of Mississippians by fundraising in order to stock food pantries and soup kitchens across the state with wholesome nutritious food. “The variety and rarity of the wines offered at the Purple Parrot Wine Festival make it unlike any other tasting event in the Pine Belt,” said Purple Parrot General Manager Jarred Patterson. “Vintners travel from as far as Australia, Spain and Germany to bring their wines to the Hub City for just one night. Attendees also get the unique experience of face-to-face time to meet the winemakers and vineyard owners. This festival is for wine lovers, wine novices and anyone in between. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Extra Table again this year.” All of the proceeds from the April 3 event will benefit Extra Table. Funds raised will ensure the mission of getting new, healthy meals to the 679,000 hungry Mississippians. Statistics show that every day more than 200,000 Mississippi children leave school knowing they will have nothing else to eat until they arrive again the next morning, and the situation for senior citizens in Mississippi is even worse, with 56 percent of our neighbors 65 and older being food insecure. The idea of such hunger right here in our home state of Mississippi seems unreal, but for one-fifth of all Mississippi families, it’s a stark, devastating reality. Lack of proper nutrition wreaks long-term health impacts on youth, destroys the quality of life for seniors and cripples the economic growth of the state by undermining educational opportunities and burdening public assistance programs. “We look forward to this event every year. Not only do we have the chance to work with outstanding community partners, donors and sponsors, but we also have a chance to share the mission of Extra Table and why it’s the corner stone of ending hunger in our state,” said Executive Director Martha Allen. The Purple Parrot Wine Festival is a fundraiser specifically benefitting the Extra Table Foundation, a support organization that enlists businesses and individuals from across the state to cover the administrative costs of office expenses and staff. Extra Table is a single-person operation run on a shoestring budget, so needs aren’t enormous, but the services provided are critically important to fighting hunger in Mississippi.

Tickets for the 16th annual Purple Parrot Wine Festival benefitting Extra Table are on sale now for $100 per person or $150 for early entry VIP. Tickets can be purchased at extratable.org or tinyurl.com/extratablewinefestival.