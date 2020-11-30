Christmas is a terribly hard subject to write about.

There are considerations to be made of who will be offended by the varying degrees of inclusion or exclusion of Christ. There are the pitfalls of hackneyed plot points and phrases, which hinder the creation of original stories while promoting an overreliance on the word “magical.”

The greatest difficulty of Christmas writing, however, is capturing a potency of feeling on the page. Memories of family huddling by a fire or in a garage with a space heater warm the hearts of many as the season draws nigh. It must be remembered, though, that not all feel this warmth. Christmas comes to some as a sullen reminder of the loved ones they lost, the abuse they have borne, or a faith they have ignored or never known. Whether the writer feels positively or negatively about Christmas, the effusive or exasperating abundance of emotion surrounding it hinders the writer’s ability to write clearly. Yet, the writer must try.

Jason A. Beverly, dean of student services and enrollment management at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, is the author of five books, which includes his newest novel, “Christmas Clues.” A Hattiesburg native, Beverly graduated from Hattiesburg High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. His writing exhibits themes found in Southern folklore, urban legends and the supernatural. His protagonists are intimate portraits of African Americans who must reconcile history, the otherworldly, and their place in our world.

“Christmas Clues” initially seems like a departure for Beverly. It lacks the mantle of a ghost story or tale of transcendence but rather is a children’s novel cloaked with Christmas cheer.

Beverly’s hallmarks remain, however. “Christmas Clues” collects Southern folklore and amplifies it until it becomes mythical, and its protagonist, Cameron Cade, must interpret the myth and the clues given to him before time runs out.

The story begins with Cameron Cade waking alone in a patch of moist grass alongside a country road. He has no recollection of how he came to sleep but remembers earlier that night, after an argument with his wife, a teenage boy tapped upon their car’s windshield and portended they would soon “embrace unimaginable holiday cheer and Christmas spirit to understand the essence of true love.” Cameron realizes his wife, Eve, is not beside him and that he is lost in the pitch darkness of a Christmas Eve night.

Cameron follows signs of Eve into the woods near the road and finds the town of Christmas, Mississippi, with its memorable cast of characters picked from folklore and monikered with florid names such as Candy Lady, Tinsel Dingleberry and Kristoff St. Nicholoso. With the aid of two children, Evan and Emilia, Cameron must use the clues given to him by the townspeople to find Eve and restore his marriage before Christmas arrives.

If “Christmas Clues” appeals to you or to your child, The Author Shoppe in downtown Hattiesburg will host a book signing for Beverly at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12. He may even read a bit for us.

Murph Little co-owns and operates The Author Shoppe in downtown Hattiesburg.