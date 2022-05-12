When Petal High School senior Ritchie Yang – who recently graduated from at the school’s commencement ceremony – was notified that he’d been named as one of the school’s two STAR Students for the 2021-2022 school year, he had his doubts that he would even be a semifinalist from the pool of more than 5,000 students who were identified as candidates for the program.

Nevertheless, Yang was recently named as one two Mississippi scholars – along with Dia Chawla of Pillow Academy in Greenwood – by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as part of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The award – which this year was given to 161 high school seniors throughout the United States – is given annually for students’ accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

“It is really exciting to be able to get the award and nomination,” Yang said. “I think I’m more excited to represent Petal High School and the Petal School District, and also the state of Mississippi as a Presidential Scholar; that’s really exciting.”

Earlier this month, Yang was selected as one of 620 semifinalists in the U.S. to advance to the final round of the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Competition. Yang made the cut as a semifinalist from almost 3.7 million graduating high school seniors.

The award, which is given by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Federation, is given to scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

As a U.S. Presidential Scholar, Yang will be recognized for his outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

“This year, the commencement ceremony is going to be digital, so it’s online,” Yang said. “I get a Presidential Scholar medallion, but I also get to meet with meet with the other 160 Presidential Scholars, and I think that’s going to be the big takeaway, for me at least.

“I think just learning the stories of everybody and their future plans and what they’re passionate about, that’s what I want to learn about, and get to know them as a person. All of them are amazing, qualified people, so I definitely want to be able to get to know them.”

As for life after high school, Yang has committed to Stanford University in California, where he plans to earn a double major in computer science and statistics. He also will strive for a master’s degree in business administration.

“Computer science, I just kind of picked up when were locked down (because of COVID-19) a couple of years ago, and I kind of really liked the numbers aspect,” Yang said. “Statistics goes with that, so I just like seeing how numbers translate into actual things happening, and that’s why I’m setting that for undergrad.

“As for the MBA, I really do like the business aspect of things – not only learning about people, but learning how money exchanges and the entire world of finance kind of interests me. So I really want to get into that.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the president, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts.

In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students.

“I didn’t really know about it until I was a candidate,” Yang said. “They select the top 20 boys and the top 20 girls in your state, based off standardized tests – either the ACT or the SAT.

“In January, I got an email from the (Mississippi) Department of Education about me being selected as a candidate, and from there you had to fill out an application with four questions. Then we got to select a teacher that was the most influential to us.”

Yang selected Tiffany Lawrence, who teaches mathematics at the high school, as his most influential teacher.

“I felt like she was really influential on me as a person, not just in the classroom,” Yang said.