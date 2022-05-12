In mid-April, officials from the Hattiesburg Zoo announced the arrival of a new baby Colubus monkey, born on the 9th of that month to parents Mombasa and Makeda.

Now the zoo is giving guests a chance to help name the baby via an ongoing contest. Until May 20, participants can choose between four names by visiting https://bit.ly/3yGP8PB or going to the Hattiesburg Zoo Facebook or Instagram page.

“The Colubus baby is really exciting; the keepers are all really excited,” animal curator Kristen Moore said. “So we wanted to share that excitement with our community.

“And what's more fun than naming a baby monkey? So that’s what we all kind of came up with, was a naming contest.”

Contest participants can choose between four different names, which the zoo’s keepers narrowed down from a lengthy list: Mojo, Masala, Mowgli and Mongo.

“Really, we just all got together and decided that we needed a name that would fit with mom and dad’s name,” Moore said. “Dad’s name is Mombasa and mom’s name is Makeda, so we just started looking around – honestly, we Googled on the Internet – names to fit with that, and those are the ones we came up with.”

Although zoo staff believe they see a clear frontrunner in the contest, the winning name will be kept a secret until it is announced on May 24 via the zoo’s Facebook page.

“We’ll probably do a reveal video of some kind,” Moore said. “We’re still kind of putting that together.”

The Colubus monkeys are still alternating their time in their outdoor habitat with the Debrazza monkey family. In the near future, both species will share the space as they have in the past.

Colubus monkeys are native to Africa; there are five species of Colubus, and at least eight subspecies. They are most often found in high-density forests, where they forage on leaves, flowers and fruit.

The monkeys, which do not have thumbs, are arboreal, which means they spend most of their time in the treetops. Complex behaviors have been observed in the Colubus species, including greeting rituals and varying group sleeping patterns.

The greeting behavior is generally carried out by the approaching monkey and often is followed with grooming.

“They do a lot of swinging, so they’re very active, very high-motion,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the zoo. “The De Brazza’s are more ground-dwelling, so (they’re) a good mix together.”