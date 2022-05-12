As the dog days of summer approach, officials from The City of Hattiesburg have released a digital summer activity guide to help parents plan healthy, educational and invigorating activities for their children throughout the summer.

The guide, which can be downloaded at www.hattiesburgms.com/hubcitysummer, outlines many of the camps and classes offered throughout the city, along with parks, green spaces, water spots and various programming offered at several spots.

“As a parent, you really want to provide your children with some activity other than sitting in front of the TV or a computer screen all summer, and I very much understand that as my children get older,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “I saw a similar guide that the City of Mobile put out about a month ago, and I thought it would be a good addition to Hattiesburg.

“(Chief communications officer) Samantha (McCain) and our staff, and community partners, did a great job of assembling all of the public entities’ summer activities, and put that into an easy-to-read guide. We hope that it provides some value to families as they plan their summers out.

I know there are lots of other activities that churches and other organizations do, and we certainly support those, but we believe this is an avenue to keep our kids engaged in positive activity throughout the summer.”

The guide is broken down into six sections as follows:

Water play, featuring the various pools – which are scheduled to open June 1 – and splash pads throughout the city.

Parks & Recreation summer programming, including Activity Nights in the Park and Friday Night Movies.

Hattiesburg parks and green spaces, which lists walking trails, playgrounds, ballfields, courts, community center, boat ramps and activities such as disc gold.

Camps and weekly classes, including but not limited to Art For All, Motherload/Mommy & Me, Hattiesburg Library Children’s Story Time, Hattiesburg Library Monday Movie Matinees, Hattiesburg Public Schools Summer Programs, STEM on Demand Camp, and Jam Session Camp.

Special events and program calendar, which lists various events and programming by month.

Murals and more, which shows a map of the city’s more than 30 murals and several public art pieces.

“I think there’s a lot of freedom that comes with summer, and there are also opportunities to get into a not-so-great activity,” Barker said. “The more that we can create (positive) opportunities, and let families and youth know about other activities that other organizations do, I think that give them access to things that can benefit them.”

For more information on the guide or its activities, call (601) 545-4501.