The Sumrall Main Street Association is the recipient of $100,000 in grant funding from the Mississippi Main Street Association, part of $5 million in funds earmarked for eligible projects in the 48 MMSA Designated Communities throughout the state.

The MMSA’s Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program, which makes the funding possible, provides $100,000 to communities with a population less than 25,000, and $125,000 to communities with a population of more than 25,000.

“A hundred thousand dollars for our organization is going to propel us to be able to things much faster than we could’ve done before,” said Sabreya DeLancey, executive director of the Sumrall Main Street Association. “It will allow (us) to implement designs and projects as plans, instead of just goals, which will ultimately benefit the community, providing a sense of pride in the place they call home.”

Two bills regarding the grant program were recently introduced at this year’s session of the Mississippi Legislature. The bills were then sent to the Appropriations Committee before being prepared for disbursement throughout the state.

Although it is still too early to tell what exactly Sumrall’s funds will be used for, main street officials are revisiting plans and concept art that were drawn up last year at the “Downtown Roadmap” sessions. At those sessions, officials were able to take the ideas and suggestions of residents at those events to develop a strategic plan for downtown revitalization over the next three to five years.

“(We want) to see if that’s something that we can implement using these funds,” DeLancey said. “I believe we’re expecting (the funds) in July, but I don’t have an exact date.”

MMSA Designated Communities include: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Biloxi, Booneville, Byhalia, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Indianola, Itawamba County, Kosciusko, Laurel, Leake County, Louisville/Noxapater, Meridian, Moss Point, Natchez, Nettleton, New Albany, Ocean Springs, Okolona, Pascagoula, Pearl, Philadelphia, Picayune, Pontotoc County, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Sumrall, Tunica, Tupelo, Vicksburg, Water Valley, West Point and Woodville.

The MMSA also received additional funding through the Mississippi Development Authority for statewide support and operations, including implementation of the Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program.

“The Mississippi Main Street Association serves the heart of our small business community in Mississippi which, in turn, is the heart of our local communities throughout the state," said Trey Lamar, Ways and Means Chairman of the Mississippi House of Representatives. "I am honored to represent their interests at the Capitol and am pleased with the results we obtained this year. Thanks to everyone who worked hard toward these achievements.”