The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business models and forced closures in almost every sector of the economy, but the City of Hattiesburg is coming back from that in a big way – in some cases, even better than before the pandemic.

Sales tax receipts from May 2021 show Hattiesburg’s trend of year-over-year increases has continued, with that month’s receipt’s indicating the highest May on record – and the highest month of revenues since February 2006.

“This time last year, we had to make several hard decisions,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “We had to forecast revenues conservatively, not knowing where we might be in a year or knowing what the future would hold in regard to the lasting effects of the pandemic.

“We are pleased that the year-over-year increases in monthly sales receipts have continued. A record-setting high proves that our local economy has weathered the storm and it’s a testament to the commitment of our local businesses and industries. They adapted to the industry needs and continued to prioritize public health, operating creatively where necessary.”

According to figures from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, May 2021 sales tax receipts amounted to $2.51 million. That was preceded by $1.78 million in April 2021, which was a year-over-year increase of April 2020; $1.86 million in March 2021, which was a year-over-year increase of March 2020; $2.3 million in February 2021, which was a year-over-year increase of February 2020; and $1.94 million in January 2021, which was a year-over-year increase of January 2020.

December 2020 saw sales tax receipts of $1.95 million, which was the highest December since 2006. November 2020 saw $2.07 million, which was the highest November on record; October 2020 saw $1.93 million, which was the highest October on record; September 2020 saw $1.97 million, which was the highest September on record; and August 2020 saw $2.02 million, which was the highest August on record.

Each month’s receipts show the economic activity that occurred two months prior; for example, the November figure reflects what was purchased in the Hub City economy during the month of September. October numbers reflect what happened in September, September numbers reflect what happened in July, and August numbers reflect what happened in June.

“We know these numbers are a snapshot of one story,” Barker said “While our local economy is doing well, we know challenges continue to exist for our small businesses and industries. We look forward to working through our partners at The ADP and with our businesses across several sectors to help where challenges continue to exist – like staffing.”

These particular numbers consist of the base 7 percent sales tax figure and do not factor in the additional 1 percent sales tax at Hattiesburg restaurants, hotels and motels that was approved by voters in April 2019. Half of the funds from that tax increase – which was expected to bring in approximately $4.2 million in new revenue – are earmarked for 17 Parks and Recreation Department projects around the city, while the other half will be used for renovations at Reed Green Coliseum on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

Initial projections expected the tax to generate approximately $100,000 a month for the city and another $100,000 for Southern Miss, but through the first four months of the tax, the measure generated an average of $117,000 per month. Projects made possible through the tax include a walking trail extension at Duncan Lake, batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park, basketball and tennis courts on East 8th Street, and upgrades at the ballpark on East 9th Street.