Hattiesburg’s East Jerusalem neighborhood is in the midst of resurgence, with several projects – including water and sewer improvements, along with street paving – ongoing or in the works.

The newest addition to that, an extension to the current walking trail at Duncan Lake, was officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony May 17 at the lake. Mayor Toby Barker was joined with other city officials and members of the Mississippi House of Representatives to unveil the project, which includes an 8-foot wide, multi-use concrete pathway that extends the current trail to the back side of the 17-acre lake out to Alcorn Avenue.

“As we celebrate the opening of this trail, we look forward to what is next, particularly in this East Jerusalem neighborhood,” Barker said. “On top of this project, and the water and sewer project that’s happening just north of us, the road that brought you here – that we stand on now – will be repaved later this summer.

“We hope to extend this multi-use pathway to Hall Avenue in the near future. Then at that point, we eagerly await the first overpass project to begin construction later this year, which will ultimately bring the pathway into Duncan Lake all the way from East Hardy Street.”

The trail extension point to Alcorn Avenue is accessible with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and provides direct access from East Jerusalem for cyclists, walkers and joggers. In addition, the project includes an archway over the Alcorn Avenue entrance.

Much of the trail will be located on what is believed to be only one of six sandhill environments in Mississippi. Only two of those six environments are located on public land, with Duncan Lake being one of those.

Sandhill ecosystems are found on ancient deposits of deep sand from oceans and rivers, and resemble some habitats found in the American southwest. Sandhill environments are home to a diverse range of species not found in other habitats, including the Cockspur Prickly Pear and the Sandhill Milkweed, which is a host plant for the caterpillars of monarch butterflies.

“One of the most amazing components (of this site) is the ecosystem that our residents and visitors can now experience,” Barker said. “You wouldn’t expect to see (a sandhill environment) in Mississippi, much less in Hattiesburg.

“Because of this rare ecosystem, part of this trail features a six-foot boardwalk in the middle of the trail to minimize the human impact on this environment, while also giving Hattiesburgers and other visitors the opportunity to experience something truly different.”

In addition, 126 species of birds either reside in or migrate through the sandhill environment at Duncan Lake.

The Duncan Lake project cost $354,900, much of which was funded by the additional 1 percent sales tax at Hattiesburg restaurants, hotels and motels that was approved by voters in April 2019. The project received a $120,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, which was secured with the help of District 102 Representative Missy McGee and District 103 Representative Percy Watson.

“This is just an exciting day for me personally, just because it’s been a great project for me,” McGee said. “I have really watched it come from the ground up, and I was just saying that Duncan Lake is somewhat of a hidden treasure for Hattiesburg.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, and really just the past few years have I come to appreciate what we have right here in the center of our city. Now with this beautiful new walking trail, it’s such a great opportunity for our citizens to come out and have a green space, and have great walking trails, and be right in the middle of nature and still right in the middle of our city.”