After a year of limiting attendance and encouraging virtual participation at its meetings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Lamar County School District Board of Trustees will return to traditional meetings beginning next month.

The decision came after Gov. Tate Reeves said he would lift restrictions on face coverings in school buildings starting June 1. The board’s next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 14 in the school district office on Martin Luther King Drive in Purvis.

“Overall it’s great, and we are still going to monitor our COVID numbers – positive cases, quarantine cases,” school district superintendent Steven Hampton said. “I’ll be honest with you; there’s a little apprehension, because you just don’t know with the uncertainty.

“But we’re going to closely monitor our numbers, and if we see any increases in our numbers, we’ll act accordingly. I said from Day One when I took over as superintendent that I like to make data-driven decisions, and that’s what we’ll continue to do in our district moving forward. We’ll look at data not just in the district but across the state, and make all decisions based on what’s safest for our students, staff and faculty.”

The school board traditionally rotates its meeting sites between Lumberton, Purvis, Baxterville, Oak Grove and Sumrall so as to visit each area around the district. However, officials have not yet decided if or when to return to that format.

“We’ll see what the numbers are on June 14 and then we’ll discuss that,” Hampton said. “We would like to get back to that.

“I could foresee having the July meeting at the central office, just because there’s so much going on for our campuses with getting ready for the next school year. But the hope is to get out and have our board meetings out in the communities at some of our schools and do a rotation-based (format), like we’ve done in the past.”

Although attendance at the meetings has been restricted during COVID, members of the public were still allowed to speak with prior notification. In addition, the meetings will continue to be live-streamed at www.lamarcountyschools.organd on the school district’s YouTube channel.

“We have not denied access to anyone who wanted to speak,” Hampton said. “You still have to follow our policy of submitting a request to speak, or request to appear before the board, a week in advance.

“In fact, we had two people speak at (the last) board meeting in executive session due to personnel/student matters. So we haven’t limited that; we’ve just asked that they wear the masks and follow the guidelines from the governor.”

Data for the week of May 8 to May 14 shows the following COVID numbers for the Lamar County School District:

•Lumberton, home to 563 students: One student tested positive. One staff/faculty member was quarantined, along with 15 students.

•Purvis, home to 1,761 students: One staff/faculty member was quarantined, along with two students.

•Baxterville, home to 249 students: Zero positives and zero quarantines.

•Oak Grove, home to 5,749 students: One staff/faculty member tested positive. Three staff/faculty members were quarantined, along with nine students.

•Sumrall, home to 1,994 students: One staff/faculty member tested positive. Four staff/faculty members were quarantined, along with 24 students.

“That’s the encouraging thing, is that our numbers are low and continue to stay low throughout our district,” Hampton said. “Very few students and faculty members are having to be quarantined, so that’s the promising aspect of it.”