The timeless music of Fleetwood Mac will come alive at the historic Saenger Theater on October 9th, when Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute brings its acclaimed live show to Hattiesburg. Tickets are on sale now. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00646CE7316D25

For more than a decade, Rumours ATL has earned a reputation as one of the most authentic live recreations of Fleetwood Mac’s golden era. With a deep respect for the legendary band’s music and legacy, the group captures the magic of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic sound while delivering an engaging live concert experience.

Audiences can expect to hear beloved classics including “Rhiannon,” “Songbird,” and “Go Your Own Way,” performed with meticulous attention to musical detail. Each member of the band fully embodies their legendary counterpart, creating a performance that blends nostalgia with the energy and excitement of a live rock show.

Known for their intricate harmonies and captivating stage presence, Rumours ATL goes beyond simple tribute, delivering a show that captures the spirit and mystique that made Fleetwood Mac one of the most influential bands in rock history.

“Rumours ATL is a pleasure to work with and extremely dedicated to bringing a Fleetwood Mac experience to our audiences at every show — which they sell out each time.”

— Peter Moshay, sound engineer for Daryl Hall & John Oates, Live from Daryl’s House

Event Details

Event: Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Date: October 9th

Venue: Saenger Theater

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00646CE7316D25