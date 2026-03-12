The paws-itively adorable and wildly entertaining Puppy Pals Live – The Action-Packed Comedic Stunt Dog Show, as seen on America's Got Talent, is returning to the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater by popular demand! Families, dog lovers, and fans of all ages are invited to experience the excitement on Saturday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00645C92B1A69C

This hilarious, action-packed show features an incredible cast of mostly rescued dogs that have gone from shelters to the spotlight. Audiences will witness breathtaking stunts and laugh-out-loud comedy as these talented pups perform amazing feats like climbing ladders, jumping rope, racing across the stage, and even pulling off a jaw-dropping backflip. Expect the unexpected as each performance delivers surprises, energy, and heartwarming moments.

At approximately 70 minutes, Puppy Pals Live is the perfect family outing for children of all ages. Beyond the tricks and comedy, the show celebrates the bond between people and their pets and highlights the potential of rescue animals.

The dogs of Puppy Pals are pets first and performers second. When they’re not dazzling audiences on stage, they live as beloved members of the family and enjoy life as free-range house dogs. Using positive, reward-based training methods, the pups genuinely love performing and thrive in the spotlight.

Whether you’re a lifelong dog lover or simply looking for a fun and memorable afternoon with the family, Puppy Pals Live promises an unforgettable experience filled with energy, comedy, and incredible canine talent.

This production is proudly sponsored by Stokes Distributing.