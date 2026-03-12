Dr. Teresa Poole received a special award Feb. 27 during this year’s PREPS Conference at William Carey University – the PREPS Partner Award. Poole is dean of the WCU School of Education.

PREPS stands for Program for Research and Evaluation for Public Schools. It is a statewide organization that supports Mississippi school districts with resources to enhance student success.

“The PREPS Partner Award is a special recognition honoring people or organizations whose collaboration significantly supports Mississippi’s K-12 schools. Dr. Poole’s leadership and commitment are an inspiration to educators all over the state,” said Dr. Patti Permenter, associate director of PREPS.

The conference also included the announcement of the 2026 Rural Teacher of the Year, Melanie Davis-Hardy of Yazoo County School District, and three other finalists – Carrie Guntharp of Itawamba County, Gloria Rodgers McDuffy of the Mississippi Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and Devon Sellers of Jones County.

Finally, more than 1,000 educators from around the state will attend a virtual component of the PREPS Conference and 40 K-12 school administrators graduated from the PREPS CEO Leadership Academy.