Planetpalooza at the Hattiesburg Zoo will celebrate Earth Day through art, education, conservation and wildlife on Saturday, April 25, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This year’s celebration will bring art and animals together as eight local artists transform the zoo into a living canvas where art and nature meet. Throughout the day, artists will be stationed in scenic locations across the zoo grounds, each choosing a different habitat and animal as inspiration. As visitors explore the zoo, they will discover artists quietly painting and sketching as animals move, light shifts, and the sounds of nature surround them.

Guests are encouraged to pause along their journey to watch the creative process unfold and speak with the artists about how wildlife and the natural environment influence their work. Each piece created during the event will reflect the zoo’s living landscape—capturing fleeting moments of wildlife, movement, and connection. Artists will be painting and crocheting and there will even be a special exhibit where the guest is the artist.

By the end of the day, the zoo will hold not only the beauty of its animals and habitats, but also six original works of art inspired by the spirit of Earth Day—a celebration of creativity, conservation, and the natural world.

Live Artists and Locations:

Studio 522 (Artists Abigail Allen and Thomas Seibert – Splash Pad Cabana

Audrey Brust – Giraffe Habitat

Gabby Smith – Spider Monkey Boardwalk

Aubri Sparkman – Prairie Dog

Emori Sparkman – Colobus Habitat

Kari Zendejas – Peccary Bridge

Bethany Morris – Wallaby Walkabout

Olivia Walker – Hyena Walkway

Planetpalooza will also feature a variety of educational and conservation partners offering interactive displays and activities designed to inspire environmental stewardship and wildlife protection. Guests will learn about protecting habitats, supporting biodiversity, and the small actions individuals can take to make a positive impact on the planet.

Education, Conservation and Wildlife Participants Include:

Mississippi Wildlife Federation – Adopt-a-Stream Program

Piney Woods Audubon Society

Mississippi Aquarium

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks

University of Southern Mississippi Marine Education Center

University of Southern Mississippi Wildlife Society

Hattiesburg Zoo – Milkweed Seed Bomb Station

Hattiesburg Zoo – Education Stations

The Hattiesburg Zoo Milkweed Seed Bomb Station will give guests the opportunity to create seed bombs filled with milkweed seeds—an important plant that supports monarch butterflies and other pollinators. Additional zoo education stations will provide hands-on learning experiences about wildlife conservation, ecosystems, and how individuals can help protect the planet.

Wildlife Experiences:

10:30 Donkey Enrichment

11:00 a.m. The Anteater Feeding Experience (paid experience)

Guests will enter the anteater habitat and have the opportunity to feed “Fred” his daily diet through a clear graduated cylinder so they can enjoy watching him strategically use his long, sticky tongue to grab his food, which is the reward for his patience and diligence. Our anteater keeper will share information about anteaters’ natural behaviors, habitat, and diet, along with giving interesting facts and tidbits about Fred’s personality, likes, and dislikes. This 30–40-minute encounter is available on a first-come, first-served basis for those ages 4 and up. The ticket price for all participants is $25 and does not include Zoo admission. Youth ages 4 – 10 require the oversight of a paying guardian or adult.

11:30 Spider Monkey Enrichment

1:00 p.m. Sloth Experience (paid experience)

Get up close and personal with an adorable, slow-moving sloth during the Sloth Experience at Hattiesburg Zoo. Guests will have the opportunity to observe and pet one of the zoo’s beloved sloths while they hang upside down on their perch. Participants can also prepare food and hand feed the sloth, one of their many favorite snacks. A member of the animal care team will talk with guests about the normal routines and habits of sloths living in the wild as well as share some fun facts about the zoo’s resident sloths. This 30-35-minute Sloth Experience is available on a first-come, first-served basis for those ages 4 and up. The ticket price is $50 for all participants and does include zoo admission. Youth ages 4 – 15 require the oversight of a paying guardian or adult.

1:30 Tortoise feeding

2:30 Veldt Feeding (Zebra, Bongo, Ostrich)

3:30 Tiger Training

Planetpalooza is included with regular zoo admission and is designed as a fun, family-friendly Earth Day celebration where guests can experience wildlife, discover art in unexpected places, and learn how small actions can help make a big difference in conservation efforts to benefit our planet. 🌎🎨🦒

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance of their visit. Online ticket purchases provide a $2 discount per ticket. Online ticket purchases for same-day visits end at 5:00 a.m. To purchase tickets in advance, click https://hattiesburgzoo.connectngo.com/en/tag/daily-admission. For more information, visit the Hattiesburg Zoo website or follow the zoo on Facebook and Instagram.