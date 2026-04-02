The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and Hattiesburg Zoo will welcome author and illustrator Nancy So Miller for a special afternoon of storytelling, art, and cultural discovery Thursday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Zoo’s Education Room. Miller’s debut picture book Sun, Moon and Star: A Folktale from Korea is being featured during The University of Southern Mississippi’s Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival.

Miller, a Korean American author-illustrator and traveling art teacher based in Savannah, Georgia, is known for her distinctive artistic style. Rather than drawing scenes traditionally, she builds intricate handmade cut-paper environments and dimensional miniature sets, which she then photographs to create the illustrations seen in her books. The result is a layered, almost theatrical visual world that brings stories to life in a uniquely immersive way.

Her debut book retells a centuries-old Korean folktale about three sisters who must outsmart a hungry tiger. The story blends folklore, courage, and family while introducing readers to elements of Korean culture and traditional storytelling.

Miller will read from her book and share a behind-the-scenes look at how she creates her illustrations, giving audiences insight into the process of transforming paper, scissors, and imagination into a finished children’s book.

The event will also feature a short educational presentation from the Hattiesburg Zoo’s education staff about tigers, tying the real animal world to the tiger featured in the folktale. Guests with zoo admission will also have the opportunity to visit the tiger training platform where they will observe a scheduled training session with the zoo’s resident tiger, Bunga.

To celebrate the story’s cultural roots, attendees will be invited to sample a variety of Korean snacks and treats during the event.

“We love finding ways to connect stories to real-world experiences,” said Vicki Taylor, volunteer curator of the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. “Nancy’s work is incredibly unique. She literally builds tiny worlds out of paper and photographs them to create her illustrations. Pairing that creativity with a traditional Korean folktale, a live animal connection at the zoo, and a little taste of Korean culture makes for a really memorable afternoon.”

This program is designed for families, homeschool groups, and young readers, though guests of all ages are welcome.

The event is free to attend, though regular zoo admission applies to those wishing to explore the zoo and observe the tiger training experience.