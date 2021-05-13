A preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board has concluded that no radio distress calls were recorded from the pilot of the plane that recently crashed into a home on Annie Christie Drive in Hattiesburg, killing four individuals.

According to Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast data provided by the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane – a Mitsubishi MU-2B – departed Wichita Falls Municipal Airport in Texas on the evening of May 4, en route to the Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport in Hattiesburg. The pilot flew to the initial approach fix, performed the procedure turn, and flew a portion of the final approach course.

“The last ADS-B point was recorded at (11 p.m.) about 1.6 miles northwest from the accident site, at an altitude of 1,475 feet mean sea level,” the report states. “An Alert Notification was issued by air traffic control when the pilot did not provide a cancellation radio call as required after the instrument approach to a non-towered airport.

“The airplane impacted the front section of an occupied residence about 2.2 miles from the approach end of runway 13. A post impact fire ensued and consumed a majority of the airplane and the residential structure.”

FAA records show the pilot held a private pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single engine land, multiengine land and instrument airplane, and had completed a flight review in the MU-2B in November 2020. The pilot had previously reported 7,834 total hours of flight time.

“The airplane was not equipped, and was not required to be equipped, with any type of crash-resistant recorder device,” the report states. “The wreckage was relocated to a secure facility for further examination.”

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. May 4, when emergency personnel responded to a report of a downed aircraft on Annie Christie Drive, near Evans and Edwards streets. Upon arriving, officials confirmed that a civilian airplane had crashed into a home.

There were four fatalities, including the husband of a city employee who resided in the home and three family members of a student at the University of Southern Mississippi who were traveling for graduation ceremonies later that day.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the victims as 55-year-old Gerry Standley of Hattiesburg, 67-year-old Louis Provenza of Texas, 2-year-old Harper Provenza of Texas and 23-year-old Anna Calhoun of Texas.

Investigators from the NTSB arrived at the scene of the crash on May 5 and spent several days examining the wreckage and other evidence.

“I know this is an accident that is very heavy on the minds of everyone in Hattiesburg, and I know we have two families whose lives are forever changed by this,” Mayor Toby Barker said at a May 5 news conference. “I hope that people will continue to give their prayers and condolences.

“Every time our city is faced with a challenge, the best of us will show up. This is one of those times where there will be opportunities our folks to support those two families.”