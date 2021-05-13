If you were to ask Michael Marks about his impressive-by-any-means resume – he is a former Mississippi Teacher of the Year, National Milken Educator and America’s Outstanding Teacher of the Performing Arts – odds are he wouldn’t take much of the credit.

And he retains that same outlook even after his most recent accomplishment: being selected to the National Speech & Debate Association Hall of Fame, established in 1977 to honor almost a century of exceptional teaching and coaching of speech activities. With the honor, Marks joins just four others from around the United States who were selected for the hall this year.

“I’m excited and honored,” Marks said. “There have been so many people that have helped Michael Marks for so long, with all the programs I’ve done at Hattiesburg High School, Lumberton and all the schools where I taught.

“I’ve always said I’ve been blessed with talented students, visionary administrators and supportive colleagues and parents, and you’ve got to have all of that to have a winning program. So on behalf of all of them, I accept the honor.”

The National Speech & Debate Association, which was founded in 1925, considers election to its hall of fame to be the highest honor for any high school speech and debate coach. Each year, nominations are sought from member coaches.

In April of every year, current hall of fame members and coaches with at least three diamonds vote to determine which nominees will be elected members of the hall. Marks joins Anthony K. Cavet of Massachusetts, Rich Edwards of Texas, Gail Nicholas of South Carolina and J. Scott Wunn of Iowa in the Class of 2021.

“To get into the hall of fame, it helps to come from a school with a legacy of performing arts, because you have to be good, but you have to get lucky,” Marks said. “I came from a district that really embraced the arts – Hattiesburg was a leader in the state of Mississippi when you talk about the first school in the state to have a full fine arts curriculum.”

Marks, who currently serves as national executive director of Schools Against Vaping, was instructor of theater for more than 20 years at Hattiesburg High School. He directed more than 50 productions, including The Wiz, which played at the International Theatre Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Under his direction, Music Theater International selected Hattiesburg High School as America’s Best High School Performing Arts Department. His theater students have originated roles in national shows from Broadway’s Hairsprayto Marvel’s Black Pantherto NCIS: New Orleans. Hattiesburg High Thespians became the first high school in America to establish a chapter of Equity Fights AIDS on its campus.

As a debate coach at Hattiesburg High, Marks qualified students to national tournaments in every event. His mock trial teams claimed eight state championships and an equal number Top Ten finishes in national competition.

“When we built Black Box Theater at Hattiesburg High School, it was the first one in the state of its kind; in regards to the arts at the high school level, it was unheard of,” Marks said. “When Hattiesburg hired me as coach, they wanted a nationally competitive program, and so that’s what we did, and it took everybody at the school.

“Back then, everybody pulled for everybody. We wanted yearbook to be the best yearbook in the state, we wanted all of the Star Students in the state, we wanted all the (National) Merit (Scholarship) finalists. When you expect the best, I think you ultimately get it.”

In addition, Marks has served on the Deep South District Committee, chaired The Mississippi District, served as a national parliamentarian for the National Speech and Debate Association), and founded the Biloxi Catholic Forensic League.

As a playwright, his Hattiesburg High School docudrama, The Katrina Project: Hell and High Water, toured the continental United States, including a performance in Dallas at the National Forensics League Tournament. The production also performed for Congress and received the NEA’s National Human and Civil Rights award. The show was recently revived for the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and to date has generated over $400,000 in relief benefits for natural disaster victims throughout the country.

As former president of The Mississippi Association of Educators, Marx once negotiated a 36 percent pay raise for Mississippi’s educators. As former executive officer of the 3.3-million-member National Education Association, he was responsible for the National Read Across America Program.

He represented America at The Education International Conference in Berlin, keynoted the India Teachers Conference and championed diversity via workshops he presented in Barbados. In addition, he served as national treasurer of The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and chaired the Hattiesburg Mayoral Health Council. He also chaired the National Task Force on Early Childhood Education and Sales & Marketing Professionals’ Pinnacle Awards.

A founding director and former president of The Miss Mississippi Pageant Local Directors Association, Marx holds the distinction of having his contestants win the state title a record four times. In addition, he directed the Miss Mississippi Troupe and served as talent coach for Mississippi’s last national winner. In addition to a Miss America title, his former students have also included an America’s Distinguished Young Woman and Miss Teen of America.

When funding was recently cut from the Hattiesburg High School Debate Team, he organized Speak Up, Hattiesburg, a community-built coalition that raised $16,000 to keep the speech and debate team on the road. Speech and debate coaches from across the country recognized his efforts with their Josephine Dukes National Teacher of the Year distinction.

A member of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi, Marx is co-author of the book Katrina: Ten Years After and serves on the boards of Promote the Vote, the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi, Southern Miss Partners for the Arts, and the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition. He is secretary of the Pine Belt Foundation and CEO for the educational and arts consulting firm Stage, Style & Study, LLC.

Marks traces his love for speech and debate to his time at South Pike High School.

“We were one of those schools that had great teachers, and a great community that cared about its kids,” he said. “But we didn’t have a lot of money, so we weren’t able to make a lot of the national circuit.

“But the lesson that I learned was that there was power in speech communication, and I learned early on that if you can talk – if you can sell yourself – it didn’t matter whether you were a ditch digger or a teacher or an astronaut. At some point, you have to be able to describe your craft to get a job, to get a scholarship, to get ahead in life. So it’s those life lessons that I learned early and I have applied.”

Marks will be officially inducted into the National Speech & Debate Association Hall of Fame on June 5 via a virtual ceremony.

“The five inductees will get to speak, and then on June 15, there will be sort of a public online program,” Marks said. “They’ll have video excerpts on each of the new inductees.”

For the immediate future, Marks is looking forward to more speaking engagements and workshops, particularly in the area of human and civil rights.

“One of the things that I have always said is that I’m competitive and I like to win, but it’s not about the medals,” Marks said. “If we can teach kids to treat each other as human beings, that’s what it’s about.”