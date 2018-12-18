Petal DYW program set for Jan. 12

﻿Petal's 2020 Distinguished Young Women Program will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Petal High School’s Performing Arts Center. Nine young women will contend for cash scholarships and other prizes through competition areas of self-expression, fitness, talent, scholastics and a panel interview.

Participants include Analise Hodges, Zaylee McMichael, Colleen Pratt, Jennalyn Purvis, Kaylyn Shoemake, Adeline Simmons, Phoebe Stutts, Cheyann Sumrall and Lily Wicktom.

The young woman named Petal’s 2020 Distinguished Young Woman will go on to compete at the state competition to be held in Meridian, followed by a national competition in Alabama, which is the birthplace of the program.

This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at the door for $10; admission is free for children 5 years and younger. Proceeds from the event go to scholarship awards.