Petal DYW program set for Jan. 12

By STAFF REPORTS,
  • 39 reads
Tue, 12/18/2018 - 3:15pm

﻿Petal's 2020 Distinguished Young Women Program will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Petal High School’s Performing Arts Center. Nine young women will contend for cash scholarships and other prizes through competition areas of self-expression, fitness, talent, scholastics and a panel interview.

 Participants include Analise Hodges, Zaylee McMichael, Colleen Pratt, Jennalyn Purvis, Kaylyn Shoemake, Adeline Simmons, Phoebe Stutts, Cheyann Sumrall and Lily Wicktom.

 The young woman named Petal’s 2020 Distinguished Young Woman will go on to compete at the state competition to be held in Meridian, followed by a national competition in Alabama, which is the birthplace of the program.

 This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at the door for $10; admission is free for children 5 years and younger. Proceeds from the event go to scholarship awards.

The Hattiesburg Post:

Hattiesburg Arts Council to host talk on state’s artful history

﻿Mississippi’s colorful history in the arts, as well as the artists featured in the Hattiesburg... READ MORE

January deadline for HAC Amateur Photo competition
City receives two violations because of incomplete/late water test submittals
MDOT lifts Hattiesburg's audit suspension
City to vote on updates to floodplain ordinance
Library patrons to benefit from improvements, thanks to $170K in grant money

PREP SPORTS: