January deadline for HAC Amateur Photo competition

﻿The Hattiesburg Arts Council has developed its plans for the 2019 Amateur Photography Competition & Exhibit. The event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. There is both an adult and children’s division with $50 prize awards.

Categories include:

• Nature

• Landscape/Scenics

• Animals

• People

• Elements in Design

The entry fee is $5 per photo and all entries must be received from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 & Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 732 North Main Street, Hattiesburg.

Rules include:

• (Adult Division) and (Children’s Division) must have an 8 x10 or LARGER framed print with wire (image can be 5X7, but frame has to be 8X10). A total of five may be entered in a choice of four categories – no limit per category. For each work entered you must fill out an identification tag and attach it to the back of each entry. Entries are to be dropped off at the Cultural Center with the entry card filled out.

Eligibility is limited to amateur photographers who do not receive a primary share of their income from photographs, and who have not participated in professional competitions. Artists’ work must use photographic imagery or processes. Entries will be selected by jury based on originality, composition, and technical quality.

A $50 prize will be awarded to one adult and one child Best of Show.