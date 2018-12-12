Holiday grinches need to get over themselves

﻿If America needs any more evidence that too many people are wound a little too tightly, recent complaints about a Christmas classic proves it.

Last week, The Huffington Post website uploaded a video on Twitter explaining how the beloved 1964 TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” has “seriously problematic” themes and encourages bullying.

Haters have pointed out that several characters – including Rudolph and his elf pal, Hermey – are indeed bullied throughout the short film. And then there’s the “verbal abuse” handed out by Rudolph’s father as well as Santa’s refusal to intervene.

While some agree with the video, which has now been viewed more than six million times, others are defending the Christmas classic, saying the main theme is actually about celebrating differences and learning to accept others.

Perhaps this is a good opportunity for us to point out that this is a story about a talking, flying reindeer with a flashing nose, not fifth-grade children.

Besides, the TV special wraps up every single “seriously problematic” issue in the end: Santa apologizes. Rudolph grows up to lead the sleigh through a bad storm. And everyone lives happily ever after.

Even the oddball characters from the Island of Lost Toys, who could be seen as representing people that always get left out, wind up happy when Rudolph leads Santa’s sleigh to pick them up on Christmas Eve.

With so many more pressing items to concern ourselves with this holiday season, here’s a subtle message to all you grinches:

Get over it.