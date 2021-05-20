As economies around the world continue to pull out of the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Petal has experienced a record month in sales tax collection: $304,420 for March 2021, the highest amount ever recorded for the city as reported by the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Mayor Hal Marx said to the best of his knowledge, the only other month Petal has broken $300,000 in sales tax collections was January 2021, when the city brought in $303,167.

“So now we’ve had two out of the last four months that have been $300,000, which has never happened before,” he said. “So obviously we’re happy with that; it helps us with our budget and it shows that people are shopping and spending money in Petal, and that our economy is growing.”

Each month’s receipts show the economic activity that occurred two months prior; for example, the March figure reflects what was purchased in the Friendly City economy during the month of January. At this same time last year, Petal’s sales tax receipts came in at $269,437.

As good as the new figures are, however, Marx did caution that they could have been spurred, at least in part, by two outside elements. The first factor could be the stimulus checks that were recently issued by the federal government, which may have prompted people to spend more money than they usually would have.

The second factor could be inflation, which drives up the price of goods, therefore netting a higher sales tax number as a result.

“So some of this may be stuff that’s happening outside of our control or our doing, but I do believe that a lot of it has to do with the fact that our economy is doing well here,” Marx said. “We’re opening new businesses, and people are coming to Petal to shop.”

From July 1 - which is when the state starts its budget - for Fiscal Year 2021 to date, sales tax in revenue has amounted to approximately $2.65 million. That’s up from July 1 of Fiscal Year 2020, which netted approximately $2.34 million.

“I think that trend is going to continue - I think we’ll se it continue to grow unless there’s some huge economic downturn,” Marx said. “Which, of course, this increase happened during a year when you had a lot of disruption because of the (COVID-19) pandemic, and some businesses being shut down and some businesses being limited.

“I feel like if we’re able to survive that, then we should be good for the next year or two. I don’t see anything happening that would cause us to see a huge downturn.”

Marx said the only danger he sees could be posed by continued inflation.

“If that gets out of control, obviously the cost of everything we have to spend money on is going to go up too,” he said. “So even though our revenue will go up, the city’s going to be spending even more on our supplies and materials and things like that.

“So we’d be in the same boat that everyone else is in, trying to have our income keep up with our expenses. So I hope that doesn’t occur.”

Marx said he is proud of the economic growth the city has experienced since 2009, which is the first year he came into office. Back then, the city averaged approximately $170,000 a month in sales tax revenues.

“Now we’re hitting $300,000, so you can tell over the last 10 or 12 years that we’ve seen a lot of increase in the amount of money we’re bringing in,” Marx said. “Like I said, there’s different factors; there’s inflation and factors like that sometimes.

“But also, I think Petal has seen tremendous growth commercially and economically over the last 10 or 12 years, and that’s being reflected in what we’re bringing in with sales tax.”

Sales tax figures and trend for any municipality in the state can be found online at the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website, www.dor.ms.gov.