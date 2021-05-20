Over the past several months, the City of Hattiesburg has seen the addition of several new murals around the city, including “Let There Be Light” on West Pine Street and “Suffrage” on McLeod Street, as part of a large beautification project throughout each of its wards.

To further that endeavor even more, Hattiesburg City Council members recently approved a $25,000 grant application to the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative grant program that would fund driveway and parking lot murals at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on Main Street, as well as crosswalk murals at the intersection of Jackson, Main and McLeod Streets.

“Crosswalk murals will delineate and beautify pedestrian spaces in a town that strives to be more pedestrian-friendly, enhancing the visibility of crosswalks and increasing pedestrian safety while attracting visitors from across Mississippi to the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center,” states the application, which was written by Jennifer Shows, the city’s grant coordinator. “Community residents will elicit a sense of pride from the improved aesthetics, and the art-infused pathway to the HCAC will raise awareness and draw more people to the many events and programming opportunities taking place there.”

The team for the project would consist of the City of Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art, and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, with the city having jurisdiction over the streets, driveways and lots where the murals will be installed. The city also will be responsible for overall project management.

The project would incorporate murals in existing crosswalks at one intersection near the arts center and two driveways entering that facility. In addition, an artistic emblem will be designed and installed in the center of the lot that is used for outdoor market events and music activities at “The Jook.”

“Sites were chosen as part of an ongoing initiative to improve walkability, develop artistic and cultural tourism in downtown Hattiesburg, and increase connectedness to the HCAC,” the application states. “The (arts center) building formerly housed the production of the Hattiesburg American newspaper.

“Following Hattiesburg American’s exodus, community stakeholders erupted with ideas to transform the vacant 36,000-square-foot facility into a community arts center. Located in a revitalized downtown where buildings have served commercial, governmental, and social functions since 1884, the HCAC opened in 2019 to offer programs, classes, and events promoting arts and arts education to residents of Hattiesburg and beyond.”

The project is expected to lead to a reduction in vehicle speeds, an increase in perception of safety, a decrease in injuries, and an increase in the number of events held in the area. Officials also look forward to an increase in area business activity, an increase in the diversity of visitors, an increase in visit frequency, and new projects that will be inspired by the artwork.

A walkability study is currently in progress to survey pedestrian perception of safety, general appearance, and design and layout of the area. Officials also will factor in the area’s traffic citations and average daily traffic counts, as well as the number of building vacancies and the number of events held at or near the arts center.

Design for the project will begin in October and last until December, and artist selection will take place from January to March of next year. Site preparation will commence in April 2022 and last until November 2022, when completion of the project is expected.

The design and artist selection process will be coordinated by the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art, which will coordinate with officials from the arts center and volunteers to determine the subject matter of the artwork. A public call will then be distributed for artist proposals.

A selection committee will review and rate artist proposals, which will be narrowed down to finalists based on artistic merit and response to design criteria. A winner will be confirmed and notified after the voting period is over.

Community volunteers also will provide input on the artwork subject matter and design.

“The HCAC has an extensive volunteer base through their HCAC residency program, established to give local organizations an affordable venue for programming and events,” the application states. “HCAC and partner organizations will coordinate future programming around the project site.

“HCAC is equipped with a performing arts space, dance studio, classrooms, and collaborative private studios and hosts open houses, classes, theatrical productions, and concerts. Outreach programs include workshops, video tutorials, community art installations, and a free library of art supplies. Locals promote/sell their products and services at monthly outdoor art markets.”

The cost of the project includes $5,000 for design (artist fee), $5,000 for labor (site preparation) and $15,000 for painting and installation supplies.