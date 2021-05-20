Each year, the City of Hattiesburg holds two ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Park for members of the military and their families: a celebratory one in November for Veterans Day and a more somber one in May.

Plans for the latter – Memorial Day – were announced at a May 21 news conference by Mayor Toby Barker and other officials, who set this year’s event for 10 a.m. May 31 at the park in downtown Hattiesburg.

“In the course of our community’s history, 173 men have gone off to war and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country – that’s what Memorial Day is all about,” Barker said. “(We will) remember those 173 names, as well as all of the men and women throughout our nation’s history who have given their lives for our nation’s defense.

“We want folks in Hattiesburg to understand that Memorial Day is not just a three-day weekend. It’s a time for us to remember, for us to mourn with the Gold Star families that are still with us. I know last year was a very different ceremony – it was mostly empty (because of the COVID-19 pandemic – and thankfully, with the coming of the vaccine, we are able to gather together again to remember their lives.”

The ceremony will feature a 21-gun salute from the cannons from Camp Shelby, a bugler and bagpipes. Judge Gay Polk-Payton will sing the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”

Stacy Pickering, who serves as executive director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs board, will be the keynote speaker for the event.

“You can certainly find one hour of your time away from the mall or from that barbeque pit to come down and remember 173 young men since World War 1 who have given their life in defense of this country,” said Ted Tibbett, who serves as chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee. “Every night when I say a prayer, as many others do, we thank God for only three young men who had to give their life since the Global War on Terrorism – over the past 20 years, only three from the greater Hattiesburg area.

“Their families – the Gold Star families – will be honored as well that day. Thank you to the City of Hattiesburg for their support of the veterans community, and we can show our appreciation by being out here on Memorial Day.”

In the event of rain, the Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, 220 West Front Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

No restrictions will be placed on crowd size, in step with Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent loosening of regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hattiesburg’s mask mandate, which had been in place since the early days of the pandemic, expired on May 15.

“If you want to wear a mask, you can, and we recommend that you follow (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines,” Barker said. “We’ll also live stream it, as we always do.”