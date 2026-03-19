Petal pharmacy owner, Duke Kimbrall Rodgers, pled guilty to tax fraud on March 11 and is scheduled for sentencing on June 18, 2026. He could face a statutory maximum of 5 years in prison in addition to the $2 million Rodgers has already agreed to pay in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Rodgers, the owner of Rodgers Family Pharmacy in Petal, is alleged to have withheld more than $1.5 million in payroll taxes from his employees from 2013 until 2020 that was never remitted to the IRS. It was also alleged that Rodgers failed to withhold taxes from his own paychecks and filed fraudulent tax forms for an additional $629,831 loss.