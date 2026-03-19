The following business was conducted in Monday and Tuesday’s meetings of the Hattiesburg City Council:

-Adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance 3403, adopted on March 3, to expand the definition of crusher run- “a dense-graded, compactable mixture of crushed stone and stone dust intended for use as a driveway or parking surface. It shall be free of organic material and clay, have a maximum particle size of 1 ½ inches and meet the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crushed stone aggregate, fine aggregate, size 610 gradation as referenced in the 2017 Mississippi Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction from MDOT.”

-Adoption of an ordinance and a variance for a property located at 215 Xavier Street to rezone the property from an R1-C [residential] zoned property to an A-2 [agricultural] zoned property and to allow for a variance from the minimum lot size of 43,560 square feet for an A-2 zoned property to instead allow for a 19,350 square foot lot

-Adoption of an ordinance to rezone an R1-C property located at 215 Xavier Street to an R-3 zone

-Adoption of an ordinance to apply B-5 [business] zoning to recently annexed properties located along Highway 11 and Sullivan Kilrain Road

-Adoption of an ordinance amending Sections 4, 5 and 13 of the Hattiesburg Land Development Code to establish a definition and regulations for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), also known as a mother-in-law suite, and to establish that a “restaurant with drive-through” requires a conditional use approval in the Right Down Broadway Overlay District

-Acceptance of the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve a conditional use request for a restaurant without a drive-through for a B-2 zoned property located at 1911 Edwards Street

-Acceptance of the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve a conditional use request to allow Mary Jane & Herb’s, located at 135 Thornhill Drive, to participate in the city’s sidewalk fee-in-lieu program

-Acceptance of the Board of Adjustment’s recommendation to approve two variances to allow for the maximum requirement of a one-way driveway width of 14-feet to instead allow for two 20-feet one-way driveways for Discovery Tire located at 6354 Highway 98

-Adoption of a resolution acknowledging and adopting the services and facilities plan for annexation areas

-Adoption of a resolution setting a public hearing on Monday, April 20 at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall to determine if the following properties are in such a state as to be a menace to the health and safety of the community: 222 2nd Avenue, 506 Magnolia Avenue, 712 East 2nd Street. 715 East 2nd Street, 911 Roby Street and 102 Brentwood Place

-Adoption of resolutions adjudicating and directing the placement of cleanup costs and applicable penalties against the following properties: 623 Milton Barnes Avenue, 911 Arledge Street and 1311 Vernon Street

-Approval of release of lien documents in relation to Code Enforcement cleanup costs and penalties from the following properties: 104 Commanche Drive, 114 St. Joseph Street, 3509 Hardy Street and 4960 Hardy Street

-Adoption of amendments to the budget for the City of Hattiesburg, a quarterly practice according to the chief financial officer, Malcolm Berch, to allow for fluctuations in prices as well as adoption of a resolution to authorize publication for funds in excess of 10% of the originally appropriated funding

-Adoption of a resolution declaring a utility trailer used by the Hattiesburg Fire Department as surplus and authorization to donate it to Forrest County Fire Services

-Adoption of a resolution authorizing the city to submit a grant for funding for the 2026 Recreation Trails Program

-Adoption of a resolution accepting a right-of-way dedication for public street uses from Warren Hood for a parcel located within the city limits in Lamar County

-Approval of an engagement letter with Jackson, Tullos and Rogers, PLLC for legal services related to the acquisition of property for the Sullivan Drive Bridge Replacement

-Approval of an engagement letter with Jackson, Tullos and Rogers, PLLC for legal services related to the acquisition of property required for the Elks Lake Road Bridge Replacement

-Approval of final acceptance to Walters Construction Company, Inc. in connection with State Aid Highway 49 Project

-Approval of a renewal agreement between the city and UKG (Kronos) for employee timekeeping software

-Approval of contractor and owner agreements according to the Emergency Roof Repair Initiative Manual

-Approval of a subgrant agreement between the city and the Mississippi State Department of Health for Municipal Domestic Violence Court

-Designation of the Swingin’ the Stars and Stripes event as a city-approved event to take place on March 27 at Midtown Green Park

-Approval of the entire routine agenda including the claims docket