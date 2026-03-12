Hattiesburg native brings big names to Hub City

Brandon Miller, born and raised in Hattiesburg and an Oak Grove alumni, has had a passion for classic rock music for as long as he can remember- little did he know that he would grow up to live that passion. Front man of A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston, he and his band are hitting the road for a tour with more than 40 stops over the next year, and Brewsky’s is one of the first stops on that tour on March 28.

A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston is not your average classic rock cover band. This crew boasts band members like Kim Dahme- a former bass player for Boston, Joe Bass- who has played with members of Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Bad Company, The Cars, Nazareth and many more, Tyler Fos and Andrew Lucas- both graduates of Berkeley and Noah Hungate- the son of Toto bass player, David Hungate, just to name a few.

“I was about to quit music after 17 years of trying,” said Miller. “Everything I was tried failed, and I’d had enough. Then, on the night of December 27 [2024], I got on my knees and I asked God, ‘Alright, God, what is it you want me to do? You’re gonna have to give me a sign.’”

That very night, Miller had a dream. Upon waking, he grabbed some paper and his daughter’s crayons and drew the vision from his dream.

“I had a dream of this road with the Boston spaceship thing,” said Miller. “It had a number four in a bullseye with wings, like the Foreigner 4 album…something kept telling me Journey, Boston, Foreigner.”

Miller listened to his instincts and pitched his idea to talent buyers in Nashville- a cover band for some of the biggest acts in stadium rock history. Miller said the buyers told him that he was crazy, but that if he could put the right band together, that they could sell it. So, Miller posted ads online and began to fill the band with some of the most talented musicians in the area, and A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston was born.

Miller had recently been signed to Grammy-nominated producer, Kent Wells, who has also produced for Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Brooks and Dunn.

“He wasn’t really wanting cover stuff, but I said, ‘Look, just give me ten minutes,’” said Miller. “I finally got him to come in one Sunday morning at 10 a.m. We played Foreplay/Long Time by Boston, and he was blown away. I mean, he’s worked for everybody. For him to give us a standing ovation- I realized I was on to something, here.”

The band was brought into the recording studio where Parton performs, and what is heard in those recorded tracks is exactly their sound when playing live. There were no dubs laid over their music with the exception of an acoustic overlay on one song. Using their newly recorded tracks, Miller compiled a promotion package and started playing shows. The band’s second show sold out- which continued to be the trend for the following eight shows.

“About a month later, I get a call from Kimberly Dahme from Boston,” said Miller. “She said she was really impressed with our band and asked if there was a spot available so that she could join. I was just dumbfounded.”

Miller brought Dahme in without hesitation, and the band went to work to finish polishing their sound right away. With the expertise of a member of Boston, A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston gained invaluable insight to the harmonies that are so distinctive to Boston’s sound. So much so, in fact, that they are the only tribute band with permission to play their music.

“If you had told me two years ago that I would have a band of this magnitude- fronting it, leading it and that I’d have a member of Boston, I’d have laughed you out of the room,” said Miller. “It’s very surreal.”

To add a cherry to the top, the band’s shows are family-friendly events. Miller said that he wants to create an environment for kids to see the passion for the music put on display to allow them to experience this music the way it was intended- live. The show here in Hattiesburg will take place at Brewsky’s at 8 p.m. on March 28. To purchase tickets, visit brewskyslive.com/tm-event/a-foreigners-journey-to-boston.