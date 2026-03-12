The Hattiesburg Half Marathon, sponsored by Hattiesburg Clinic and Coca-Cola, is slated to take place on April 11 in the Hub City to benefit The Children’s Center for Communication and Development, DuBard School for Language Disorders, Pine Belt Blueways, The Arc of Southeast Mississippi, Kuntry Kidz, Southern Pines Animal Shelter and Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art.

Participants from 29 different states have already registered for the annual race event, and the enrollment numbers in the half marathon category are the highest in race history.

“The marathon does more than host a race,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “It showcases Hattiesburg as a destination where people gather, celebrate life together and invest in shared success.”

For more information about the race or to register to participate, visit hburghalfmarathon.com.