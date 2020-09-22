The former Petal alderman who was arrested for lustful touching of a minor has had his bail set at $50,000.

During an initial appearance Sept. 22, Petal Municipal Judge Zachary Vaughn set the bond for Joe McMurry Sr., and orderd McMurry to wear an ankle bracelet upon release.

McMurry also is not allowed to have contact with the victim, who is allegedly a friend of McMurry’s family.

McMurry, 81, was arrested by the Petal Police Department on Sept. 21 and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with touching for lustful purposes; gratification; molestation.

McMurry, who served as alderman-at-large for a year and a half and as alderman for four years under former Mayor Tony Phillips, is a retired contractor. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi for two years and graduated from high school in Moselle.

In 2017, McMurry ran for the Ward 3 Alderman position, but lost to incumbent Clint Moore. He ran on a platform of bringing more businesses to the Evelyn Gandy Parkway and downtown Petal, as well as attracting a hotel to the city.