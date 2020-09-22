A former Petal alderman has been arrested for molestation.

Joe McMurry Sr., 81, was arrested by the Petal Police Department on Sept. 21 and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with touching for lustful purposes; gratification; molestation.

McMurry, who served as alderman-at-large for a year and a half and as alderman for four years under former Mayor Tony Phillips, is a retired contractor. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi for two years and graduated from high school in Moselle.

In 2017, McMurry ran for the Ward 3 Alderman position, but lost to incumbent Clint Moore. He ran on a platform of bringing more businesses to the Evelyn Gandy Parkway and downtown Petal, as well as attracting a hotel to the city.