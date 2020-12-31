All across the United Kingdom, Brits are breathing a sigh of relief today that a “hard” BREXIT (British Exit) from the European Union will not occur on Jan. 1, 2021. Such an exit from the group of 28 countries making up the European Union would have resulted in trade barriers, travel restrictions, tariff issues and general chaos. You might have seen recent pictures of the thousands of “lorries” (trailer trucks) backed up on the roads to Dover awaiting auto ferry passage across the Channel to Calais because of new French COVID-19 restrictions? Well, that would have been nothing compared to the trouble that an unresolved trade agreement with the Union would have caused Great Britain. While the final BREXIT “divorce” papers signed in Brussels totaled over 1,200 pages, one area that did not have to be addressed was currency, as England never bought into the euro, always keeping the pound sterling as their medium of exchange.

When the 12 founding members of the European Community signed the Maastricht Treaty in 1992, it provided the foundation for the current European Union, also known as the Common Market, and paved the way for the creation of a single European currency, the euro. Perhaps more than anything else, the new common currency facilitated the four freedoms of movement of goods, services, people and money across member countries.

Since then, an additional 16 countries have joined; however, eight have decided to keep their own legacy currency. These are Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Their reasons varied, but most simply wanted to use their own currency as a way to maintain financial independence on certain key issues such as national debt, controlling inflation and freedom to devalue the currency in certain situations.

For many of us, however, sailors in particular, the creation of the euro was just another step in the gradual elimination of many of the unique features of the nautical life, at least in Europe – specifically the elimination of “funny money.” While the subject of money is hardly a laughing matter, especially in these hard times, “funny money” was the name sailors gave to the leftover foreign currency that collected in their pockets and locker drawers after visits to overseas ports. It was not a term of opprobrium; rather, just sailor “patois” for the francs (France), escudos (Portugal), pesetas (Spain), lira (Italy), drachma (Greece), deutschemarks (Germany), etc., that was left over after departing European ports. Alas, these and many other forms of currency ceased to exist with the advent of the almighty euro. Of course, the same “lingo” still applies to leftover money in the Pacific Fleet: won (Korea), yen (Japan), baht (Thailand), dollars (Singapore), pesos (Philippines), etc.

Someone said, “A sailor and his money are soon parted,” and there was certainly truth to that.

Back in my day, Uncle Sam paid us in cash every two weeks, often in two-dollar bills. A pay list was posted, usually outside the ship’s store or in the mess deck, showing how much you had on the books; you annotated on the list how much you wanted to get paid; and that’s how much you got. It was easy to see what your shipmate’s net worth was. There was no privacy in those days. Then some accounting hot shot figured out that it would save the government money to pay us once a month; soon it went to direct deposit. The wild card in the whole deal was the “dead horse,” or advanced pay. You could draw as much as two months’ pay in advance and pay it off over the next year. Obviously, this seriously depleted your regular paycheck; that’s why it was called a dead horse – like the weight of a dead horse hanging around your neck. You tried to avoid this, but since my first pay was $230 per month, sometimes it was necessary, and I carried one for years.

Just as English is the worldwide “lingua franca,” the American dollar is accepted all over the world, although the euro is consistently worth more. For example, as of this writing, the euro is worth $1.23 compared to the dollar. However, most foreign countries required and still require you to exchange your dollars into the local currency, whatever it happens to be. Consequently, the first boat over to the ship after dropping the anchor would always have the moneychangers onboard. Most sailors would exchange too much, and when a ship left port the local entrepreneurs, who knew we had this excess funny money that we need to get rid of, would flock to the fleet landing, selling all kinds of exotic wares to departing sailors. As I look around the spare bedroom that my wife graciously lets me call my “office,” I see lots of “kitsch” that I picked up in my travels with “funny money” purchases. Here are just a few:

Over in the corner there’s the “camel saddle” I picked up on the pier in Alexandria, Egypt. It’s not actually made for camels – only being just a four-legged, upholstered stool, decorated with glass “jewels.” I didn’t really have room for it on the ship, but I had a pocketful of Egyptian pounds that I needed to get rid of. I was more interested in the fact that the pier we were on was more or less the site of Ptolemy’s Lighthouse, one of the seven ancient wonders of the world. It was believed to be 380 feet tall and stood from around 270 B.C. until as late as 1323 A.D. when it was finally destroyed by an earthquake. The locals point out bits of its stone plastered into the sea wall.

I also remember getting my feelings hurt about that trip to Alexandria. My wife and toddler son were spending that eight-month cruise with my mother-in-law back in Mississippi, and I had run ashore when we first dropped the hook to buy them Christmas presents. I was really proud of the large box of Egyptian candy and dried fruit that I had bought in the local souk and sent my son, only to later find out that my mother-in-law had declared it “unsafe” and dumped it in the trash. She never did like me. I’m crazy, but I’m not insane. I would never send anything home that wasn’t fit to eat.

I had to get rid of the stuffed, coiled king cobra that I bought on the pier in Pattaya Beach, Thailand, because, on reflection, I realized that I couldn’t get it through customs back in the States without lying that I had nothing illegal to declare. Standing about 5 feet tall, it would have made a great door stop and might have kept unwelcome guests out of my man cave. On the other hand, the dragon stool that I picked up leaving Mombasa, Kenya, for a few shillings of funny money is pretty scary looking. A native artisan managed to take a four-foot-high tree stump and carve it into a dead-on depiction of a wild-eyed, toothy fanged dragon with a wrap-around tail that extends to the floor. It really should be in a museum.

That stop in Kenya was on the back end of an around the world cruise, and the best thing for me about Mombasa which, at the time, was the AIDS capital of the world, is that it is the jumping off place for overnight photo safaris into the interior of Africa. A couple of my buddies and I passed up on the organized tours, rented our own little French Peugeot automobile and took off into the Tsalvo East National Park, one of the world’s largest game reserves. Containing hundreds of elephants, it’s also famous for the Tsalvo Lion population, whose adult males often lack manes. In fact, two of these lions killed over 135 workers before they were shot when the railroad to Lake Victoria was built through the area in 1898. We didn’t have a lion problem, but we were chased by a bull elephant who took exception to sharing a road with us.

Propped up against the wall is the walking staff that I bought with the pocketful of excess yen I had the first time I climbed Mt. Fuji in Japan. “Climbing” is rather a misnomer as you actually just walk up it; however, it is over 12,000 feet high, and the trails are narrow and steep, worn into the mountainside through thousands of years of Buddhists carrying out their religious obligation. The staffs are for sale at lower elevations, and you might not think you need one, but as you near the summit, gasping for air in the depleted oxygen, you need it to stand up. It’s really hard to put one foot in front of the other, and many people actually can’t breathe, get sick and have to turn around. You will think you are dying, and some little Japanese grandmother in tennis shoes will speed up behind you, politely say “Sumimasen,” which is Japanese for “pardon me,” and leave you in the dust.

Anyway, the neat thing about the staff is that about every 100 yards, as you get higher and higher, Buddhist monks are stationed along the trail with little charcoal braziers and, for a small fee, they will “brand” or burn your staff with a Japanese kanji character signifying that you reached that particular height. The point is to collect all of the brands, indicating that you made it to the top. I did and I did. Unfortunately, nobody knows what it means unless they’ve been there.

Finally, there was the time, back in the Med, when funny money almost put me in jail, or so I thought. It was Christmas, and I was on a ship that pulled into Haifa, Israel, for the holidays. Naturally, I got stuck with the job as “Tours Officer,” in charge of selling tickets for the crew to go on guided tours to Bethlehem, Jerusalem, the Sea of Galilee, etc. I think there was even a tour to Damascus, Syria, which isn’t that far away. Tickets were selling really well, and I had collected several thousand dollars, including a lot of shekels, or Israeli bank notes, which the crew had unloaded on me.

Then these two men in dark suits and sunglasses, right out of central casting for “Men in Black,” came knocking on my stateroom door. They said they were from the Naval Investigative Service (NIS), the Navy’s version of the FBI, and that they “wanted to see my books for tour sales, immediately.” Now I knew I had done nothing wrong, at least not on purpose, but I’m not the greatest bookkeeper in the world, and I could see myself headed to Fort Leavenworth Federal Prison just for being stupid. Fortunately, it turned out that it wasn’t really me they were interested in. There were several Navy ships in port running tours to the Holy Land, and someone further up the chain of command, in the American embassy as it turned out, had worked out an exclusive, sweetheart deal with one of the local civilian tour operators and was getting an under the table kickback on every ticket sold.

Looking back, thinking of all the funny money that has passed through my hands, I guess I could have been a rich man if I had held on to a little bit of it, but like the man said: “I’d rather be lucky than smart.”

Light a candle for me.

