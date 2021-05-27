At about 3 p.m. on May 31, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident near Ralston Road and U.S. 98.

When officers arrived on scene, it was learned that a 2005 Nissan Altima left the roadway and struck a tree. A female driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and she was transported to a local hospital from the scene.

The female later succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the woman as Larhonda Hicks, 31, of Perry County.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.