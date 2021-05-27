Officials have released the identity of the woman who was recently found deceased at Duncan Lake in Hattiesburg.

After a preliminary autopsy at the Mississippi State Crime Lab, Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the woman as Lashaun Collins of Hattiesburg. Collins, who was also known as Shaun, was 37 years old.

She was discovered just before noon on May 27 behind the lake.

According to the autopsy, the death has been ruled a homicide. However, due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, the cause of death is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information relating to Collins is asked to call Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.