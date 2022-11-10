Roger Dale Atwood, Sr. (75), of Sumrall, passed away on November 7, 2022. Burial is in Oloh Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Sharron K. Bazor (74), of Petal, passed away on November 2, 2022. Burial is in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Ernesta Marie Bethea (81), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 31, 2022. Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.

George Wesley Bilbo was born on June 17, 1939 in Lumberton, MS. He was the son of Herman and Allie Mae Bilbo. George was a devoted follower of Christ, a loving family man, and a talented craftsman and singer.

George married the love of his life, Ilene, in 1963 and they were married for almost sixty years. George and Ilene were best friends and soulmates; a perfect example of love and devotion for their large family and many dear friends.

George enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1957 and was forever a believer in Semper Fidelis, always being faithful to his country and fellow Marines. After leaving the Marines in 1961, George went to work at Freeport-McMoran in 1965 and retired as a plant operator in 1994. In his free time, he was a talented carpenter, building multiple houses and furnishings, many of for his family, over the years. He loved to sing, and even recorded a few albums, which will be treasured by his loved ones in the years to come. George and Ilene loved visiting their home in Tennessee and traveling across the country together. George also enjoyed time with his family, which often involved many laughs and stories from the past.

George is survived by his wife, Ilene; his five children, Natalie Cameron (Charles), Veronica Cameron (Lyndon), Matthew Bilbo (Jennifer), Roslyn Mina (Ricky), and Graven Bilbo; his nephew, Danny Kratz (Susan); his ten grandchildren, Lacy Lawler (Sam), Cody Cameron (Whitney), Corrie Cameron, Nathan Cameron (Amanda), Auna Bilbo, Allie Bilbo, Amanda Riley, Casey Mina, Alex Kratz and Kristen Lee; his eleven great-grandchildren, Cameron Lawler (Olivia), Aubrey Lawler, Christian Cameron, Charlie Cameron, Kylee Cameron, Amelia Cameron, Lance Cameron, Steven Baker, RJ Baker, Jasmine Baker, and Kimberly Baker; his three great-great-grandchildren, Valerie Cameron, Stella Cameron, and Archie Cameron; his two sisters, Carolyn Fowler and Millie Bond; and special friends, Keith and Julie Roussel, and Merida and Allie Watts. George loved others deeply and is survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear family friends as well. George was admired by and influenced so many people throughout his lifetime, and the world is a better place because of it.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Allie Mae; his son, Lanny “Brooster” Pittman; and his grandson, Shawn Mina.

George will be remembered for many things, especially his devotion to his Savior, his commitment to family and friends, his love of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream, his humor and quick wit, his laugh and smile, his engaging stories, and his kind spirit. As a family friend said, “There’s never been a finer man than George. He was the example we all tried to live up to.”

Burial is in Baxterville Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in George’s memory to The Parkinson’s Foundation, The Marine Toys for Tots, or Wounded Warrior Project.

William “Ray” Guy (72), of Purvis, passed away on November 3, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Ann Martin (71), of Purvis, passed away on November 7, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Boone Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Polly Ann McRaney (68), of Purvis, passed away on November 3, 2022. Burial is in Chambliss Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Sarah Catherine Myers (77), of Purvis, passed away on October 31, 2022. Burial is in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Patricia S. Odom (84), of Petal, passed away on November 6, 2022. Burial is in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

David Lee Shoemake, Jr. (27) passed away on November 4, 2022. Trinity Funeral Services handled arrangements.

Ruth Hearding Waits (88), of Sumrall, passed away on November 2, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 at First Baptist Church of Sumrall, with a service to follow. Burial will be in First Baptist Church of Sumrall Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral home is handling arrangements.

Wilson Gerald Wilkerson (81) passed away on November 5, 2022. Trinity Funeral Services handled arrangements.