Michael “Mike” Douglas Backstrom, age 71, of Purvis, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at home on October 27th, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

Mike was born on December 17, 1950, in Hattiesburg, MS. He grew up in New Augusta and Richton before attending Jones Junior College and went on to attend USM. He is the previous owner of Mike’s Tire and Wheel in Hattiesburg. Mike owned/operated C & M Striping Service until his death. He loved his work; his work was his hobby.

Mike Backstrom was elected as Supervisor of Lamar County for six terms, serving 24 years. During that time, he was instrumental, along with his fellow board members, in improving the volunteer fire departments by providing the latest vehicles and equipment county wide. He was also a dedicated supporter of the Sheriff’s department by providing up to date equipment, vehicles and facilities. The Lamar County Library System flourished with new buildings during his service. He was also a supporter of the schools in their needs for paving driveways, roadways, and parking. Mike assisted in several school athletic facilities for girls’ sports by providing funds for girls’ soccer field houses. The years he served Lamar County, there were countless upgrades and improvements throughout the county services. The technology age came during his time as supervisor, and he was an avid supporter in moving the county forward. Of the many things he was proud of accomplishing during his service to the county, one of his proudest moments came when the board named “Backstrom Park” after him before his retirement.

Mike was larger than life for so many people. He had a big smile and was happiest when visiting with his countless friends. If you met Mike, you were his friend for life. He had a way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room. His many friends will miss him.

Mike will be deeply missed by his family, his brother Henry Lavaughn Backstrom, Jr. of Hattiesburg, his wife Alana Abney Backstrom of Purvis, his sons, Jason Michael Backstrom of Purvis, Taylor Ryan Backstrom (Libby) of Hattiesburg, Norman Alan Abney of Purvis, James Walter “Jim” Abney of Hattiesburg, and his grandchildren Tyler Alan Abney (Caroline) of Purvis, Haley Abney Curtis (Dylan) of Purvis, Kylee Von Backstrom of Purvis, Zoey Grace Smith and Camille Anne Smith of Hattiesburg, Cameron Leigh Abney of Natchez, and Banks William Backstrom of Hattiesburg. And many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice Edwards Backstrom and Henry Lavaughn “Dick” Backstrom, Sr., of Hattiesburg.

There will be a “Last Lunch with Mike” scheduled for 12 noon on November 7th at the Multi-Purpose Facility, 99 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS-

RSVP- TEXT Mike’s phone: 601-520-2576 with the number of people in your party. Catering by The Front Porch (a Mike’s favorite!).

Carolyn Barr (92), of Petal, passed away on October 25, 2022. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Effie Carter Breland (81), of Petal, passed away on October 29, 2022. Burial is in Roseland Park Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handed arrangements.

Rex G. Burch (84), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 30, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4 at Chappell Hill Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Rebecca A. “Becky” Cagle (67), of Purvis, passed away on October 28, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4 at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove. Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove. Burial will be in First Baptist Church of Oak Grove Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bobby Lewis Catt (76) passed away on October 31, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3 at Pineahaven Funeral Home. A graveside ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4 at Catt Family Cemetery.

Susan Verdell Cooley (82) passed away on October 23, 2022. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Patricia Ann DeMeester (82), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 28, 2022. Burial is in Sacred Heart Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handed arrangements.

Sarah Denham (67), of Petal, passed away on October 29, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home. Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home, and burial will be in Rock Hill Cemetery.

Dorothy Bryant Dudley (94), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 27, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Grover Durant, Jr. (81), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 29, 2022. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Mary Frances Edwards (83), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 26, 2022. Burial is in Collins City Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ruth Ann Herrington (73) passed away on October 27, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Antonio “Tony” Jackson (67), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 29, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, with a service to follow. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Elmo Smith (94), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 21, 2022. Burial is in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

John Norris Sparks (81), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 30, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Susan Semanek Teck (48), of Purvis, passed away on October 23, 2022. Burial is in Janice Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

John Frederick Thibault Sr. (83), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 31, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Betty Sue Turner (92) passed away on October 25, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Kimberly Renè Ashley Wilkinson (51), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 28, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at Temple Baptist Church, with a service to follow. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7 at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Mary Margaret Woods (85), of Petal, passed away on October 30, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3 at Carterville Baptist Church, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.