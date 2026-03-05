Douglas H. “Buddy” Bowers, Jr. (70) of Purvis passed away on February 25, 2026. Pinehaven Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Tracy Dillon Fagan (55) of Petal passed away on March 1, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
Sarah Alice Doss Fowler (97) of Hattiesburg passed away on February 26, 2026. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Herbert H. “Buddy” Klein, Major USMC Retired (97) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 1, 2026. Moore Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
Shirley Ann Campbell Kolb (82) of Petal passed away on February 27, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
Mary Joyce “Nanny” Lawrimore (82) of Purvis passed away on February 25, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
Patricia Ellen Peterson (80) of Hattiesburg passed away on March 1, 2026. Moore Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
Margaret Louise Pitts (89) of Hattiesburg passed away on February 28, 2026. Moore Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
Lynnda Sue Phillips (80) of Petal passed away on March 1, 2026. Moore Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
Willie H. Sumrall (85) of Purvis passed away on March 2, 2026. Moore Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
Frances Steele Williams (96) of Petal passed away on March 1, 2026. Moore Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
Christine “Christy” Dale Wilson (70) of Hattiesburg passed away on February 27, 2026. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.