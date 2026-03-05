Hattiesburg Police:
Guillermo Avalos- domestic violence (simple assault)
Ashley Stogner Burns- weekender
Julion Deeric Carter- court order
Kendrick Clayton- probation violation, domestic violence (simple assault)
Galen Terrill Lashawn Cochran- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm at crime/arrest
Jose A. Cortes- DUI (first offense)
Cameron Adian Courtney- driving while license suspended, contempt of court
Michael Antonio Crawford- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), disturbing the peace in a public place
Kayla Deshaye Dortch- contempt of court
Nathaniel Terrell Echols- contempt of court
Jessie Wayne Edwards- possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Mark Terrell George- DUI (first offense)
Maria Angelica Vail Gomez- child neglect
Maria Floridalma Vail Gomez- child neglect
Jennifer Lee Green- uttering forgery
Deangelo Cortez Hardy- fugitive (Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
Henry James Harris- simple assault
Shaun Michael Jackson- simple assault, disturbance of the family in a dwelling or house
Charisma Johnson- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), resisting/obstructing arrest
Jakhoury Jones- leaving the scene of an accident
Lajarrah Dion Jones- possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Zachary Michael Lawrimore- uttering forgery
Toddrick Carlondus Magee- domestic violence (simple assault)
Constance Renea Miller- DUI (first offense)
Kyle Hunt Mistich- domestic violence (simple assault)
Terrence Lavell Newsome- simple assault by threat
Kadarius Tremine Nichols- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, probation violation
Lance Nobles- contempt of court (violation of protective order)
Matthew Makhail Pollard- armed robbery, attempt to commit an offense, possession of marijuana
Wilena Nacole Powe- contempt of court
Tanya S. Roberts- shoplifting (first offense)
Jermaine Leon Ty’Quan Strickland- armed robbery, attempt to commit offense
Nariade Taylor-Jones- simple assault by threat (two counts)
Mary Thames- simple assault
Harry Glenn Thomas- unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Zarrius D. Travis- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, requirement of a motor operator’s license
John-Ashton Kay Williams- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended
Johnny Q. Wright, Jr.- court order, possession of a controlled substance
Jamarra Marie Wysinger- drunkenness or profanity in a public place
Lamar County:
Juan Manuel Arellano Flores- DUI (first offense), careless driving, driving without headlights
Caleb Bryce Bennett- aggravated domestic violence
Robert Benjamin James Brown- possession of paraphernalia, tampering with evidence
George Alan Charles- molestation of a child for lustful purposes
Azavien Patrick Jamond Duncan- domestic violence (simple assault)
Djimon Jarnard Grandberry- bench warrant felony (possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm), possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
Ashley Nicole Grubbs- tampering with U.S. Mail
Caleb Samuel Harris- hold for other out-of-state agency (Port Allen Police Department)
Christopher Michael Hart- possession of marijuana
Aunasti Aviance Hudson- felony possession of a controlled substance
Joseph Anthony Kieffer, III- DUI (refusal to take test), reckless driving
Andrew Lee, Jr.- possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Magen Marie Mooney- contributing to the neglect of a child
Macio Denzel Parker- driving while license suspended (two counts), improper equipment, no insurance
Abigail Grace Royse- DUI (first offense)
Preston Lynn Sanders- DUI (refusal to take test)
Tavonta Raashad Sartin- possession/possession with intent/sale/transfer of a controlled substance, no driver’s license
Heather Marie Starkey- possession of paraphernalia, tampering with evidence
Sakiya Trichelle Taylor- hold for other agency (Byram Police Department)
Forrest County Sheriff:
Xzavia Waiyonna Aliza Aultman- burglary (other than a dwelling), conspiracy to commit a felony
David E. Ball- burglary (other than a dwelling), conspiracy to commit a felony
Christopher Barrett- foreign warrant (fugitive)
Bethany Beagles- drug court violation
Jurek Rashawn Bolton- domestic violence (simple assault), court order
Bryan Dae’Shawn Brown- court order
Janay Xiaria Bryant- malicious mischief (over $500)
Jon’Maree Lilliana Corley- domestic violence (simple assault)
Robert Douglas Courtney- driving while license suspended, no insurance
Dayne Dugas- aggravated assault
Samuel Logan Floyd- disturbance of the family, probation violation
Jerry Tyrone Harrien- possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession with intent to distribute
Ronson Renee Harris- court order
Hunter Jones- no insurance, driving while license suspended
Kamryn Jordan- DUI (first offense)
Alexis Lunn- DUI (first offense)
Anthony David McCarty- court order
Bryce Moran- aggravated assault
Christopher William Neal- probation violation
Jacob Netterville- domestic violence (simple assault)
Robert Demario Pittman, Jr.- court order, contempt of court (three counts)
Stephen Tyrone Ruffin, Jr.- aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon (two counts), conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling
Javon Miller Starks- no driver’s license, reckless driving, no insurance
Harley Tucker Thomas- court order
Jeremy Lemond Walker- contempt of court, burglary of commercial buildings, cars, etc.
Edward Ray Williams- court order, aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance
Sean Ross Williamson- disturbance of the family in a dwelling or house
Lumberton Police:
Maria Irene Powell- probation violation
Petal Police:
Terry D. Coker, Jr.- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (two counts), shooting into an occupied dwelling
Krystle Leanne Griggs- willful and malicious trespassing
Lawrance O’Shae Hartfield- no tag, no insurance, no driver’s license
Jose Abraham Lara Cruz- eluding law enforcement, no driver’s license
Kashondria Michelle Myers- no driver’s license, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI (first offense)
Victoria Ashley Walding- possession of marijuana, shoplifting (first offense)
Kayla Michelle Williams- possession of marijuana, no insurance, failure to yield to right of way
Tara Darlene Young- disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana
United States Marshals Service:
Santos Geroge-Bardales- USMS remand
Joshua House- USMS remand
MS Dept. of Corrections:
John Ashley Barnett- probation violation
Joshua Bradley Cline- probation violation
Ashley Nicole Cooper- grand larceny, organized theft or fraud
Christos L. Hollingsworth- probation violation
Steven Deshaun Minor- probation violation, contempt of court
Matthew Scott Piele- probation violation
Kelvin Yarbrough- parole violation
Forrest County Drug Court:
Otis Levon Beverly- drug court violation
Tracy Mae Hockaday- drug court violation
Charikee Lynn Prosser- drug court violation