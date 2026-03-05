Hattiesburg Police:

Guillermo Avalos- domestic violence (simple assault)

Ashley Stogner Burns- weekender

Julion Deeric Carter- court order

Kendrick Clayton- probation violation, domestic violence (simple assault)

Galen Terrill Lashawn Cochran- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm at crime/arrest

Jose A. Cortes- DUI (first offense)

Cameron Adian Courtney- driving while license suspended, contempt of court

Michael Antonio Crawford- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), disturbing the peace in a public place

Kayla Deshaye Dortch- contempt of court

Nathaniel Terrell Echols- contempt of court

Jessie Wayne Edwards- possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Mark Terrell George- DUI (first offense)

Maria Angelica Vail Gomez- child neglect

Maria Floridalma Vail Gomez- child neglect

Jennifer Lee Green- uttering forgery

Deangelo Cortez Hardy- fugitive (Covington County Sheriff’s Office)

Henry James Harris- simple assault

Shaun Michael Jackson- simple assault, disturbance of the family in a dwelling or house

Charisma Johnson- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with commands of law enforcement), resisting/obstructing arrest

Jakhoury Jones- leaving the scene of an accident

Lajarrah Dion Jones- possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Zachary Michael Lawrimore- uttering forgery

Toddrick Carlondus Magee- domestic violence (simple assault)

Constance Renea Miller- DUI (first offense)

Kyle Hunt Mistich- domestic violence (simple assault)

Terrence Lavell Newsome- simple assault by threat

Kadarius Tremine Nichols- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, probation violation

Lance Nobles- contempt of court (violation of protective order)

Matthew Makhail Pollard- armed robbery, attempt to commit an offense, possession of marijuana

Wilena Nacole Powe- contempt of court

Tanya S. Roberts- shoplifting (first offense)

Jermaine Leon Ty’Quan Strickland- armed robbery, attempt to commit offense

Nariade Taylor-Jones- simple assault by threat (two counts)

Mary Thames- simple assault

Harry Glenn Thomas- unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Zarrius D. Travis- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, requirement of a motor operator’s license

John-Ashton Kay Williams- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended

Johnny Q. Wright, Jr.- court order, possession of a controlled substance

Jamarra Marie Wysinger- drunkenness or profanity in a public place

Lamar County:

Juan Manuel Arellano Flores- DUI (first offense), careless driving, driving without headlights

Caleb Bryce Bennett- aggravated domestic violence

Robert Benjamin James Brown- possession of paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

George Alan Charles- molestation of a child for lustful purposes

Azavien Patrick Jamond Duncan- domestic violence (simple assault)

Djimon Jarnard Grandberry- bench warrant felony (possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm), possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm

Ashley Nicole Grubbs- tampering with U.S. Mail

Caleb Samuel Harris- hold for other out-of-state agency (Port Allen Police Department)

Christopher Michael Hart- possession of marijuana

Aunasti Aviance Hudson- felony possession of a controlled substance

Joseph Anthony Kieffer, III- DUI (refusal to take test), reckless driving

Andrew Lee, Jr.- possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Magen Marie Mooney- contributing to the neglect of a child

Macio Denzel Parker- driving while license suspended (two counts), improper equipment, no insurance

Abigail Grace Royse- DUI (first offense)

Preston Lynn Sanders- DUI (refusal to take test)

Tavonta Raashad Sartin- possession/possession with intent/sale/transfer of a controlled substance, no driver’s license

Heather Marie Starkey- possession of paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

Sakiya Trichelle Taylor- hold for other agency (Byram Police Department)

Forrest County Sheriff:

Xzavia Waiyonna Aliza Aultman- burglary (other than a dwelling), conspiracy to commit a felony

David E. Ball- burglary (other than a dwelling), conspiracy to commit a felony

Christopher Barrett- foreign warrant (fugitive)

Bethany Beagles- drug court violation

Jurek Rashawn Bolton- domestic violence (simple assault), court order

Bryan Dae’Shawn Brown- court order

Janay Xiaria Bryant- malicious mischief (over $500)

Jon’Maree Lilliana Corley- domestic violence (simple assault)

Robert Douglas Courtney- driving while license suspended, no insurance

Dayne Dugas- aggravated assault

Samuel Logan Floyd- disturbance of the family, probation violation

Jerry Tyrone Harrien- possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession with intent to distribute

Ronson Renee Harris- court order

Hunter Jones- no insurance, driving while license suspended

Kamryn Jordan- DUI (first offense)

Alexis Lunn- DUI (first offense)

Anthony David McCarty- court order

Bryce Moran- aggravated assault

Christopher William Neal- probation violation

Jacob Netterville- domestic violence (simple assault)

Robert Demario Pittman, Jr.- court order, contempt of court (three counts)

Stephen Tyrone Ruffin, Jr.- aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon (two counts), conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling

Javon Miller Starks- no driver’s license, reckless driving, no insurance

Harley Tucker Thomas- court order

Jeremy Lemond Walker- contempt of court, burglary of commercial buildings, cars, etc.

Edward Ray Williams- court order, aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance

Sean Ross Williamson- disturbance of the family in a dwelling or house

Lumberton Police:

Maria Irene Powell- probation violation

Petal Police:

Terry D. Coker, Jr.- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (two counts), shooting into an occupied dwelling

Krystle Leanne Griggs- willful and malicious trespassing

Lawrance O’Shae Hartfield- no tag, no insurance, no driver’s license

Jose Abraham Lara Cruz- eluding law enforcement, no driver’s license

Kashondria Michelle Myers- no driver’s license, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI (first offense)

Victoria Ashley Walding- possession of marijuana, shoplifting (first offense)

Kayla Michelle Williams- possession of marijuana, no insurance, failure to yield to right of way

Tara Darlene Young- disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana

United States Marshals Service:

Santos Geroge-Bardales- USMS remand

Joshua House- USMS remand

MS Dept. of Corrections:

John Ashley Barnett- probation violation

Joshua Bradley Cline- probation violation

Ashley Nicole Cooper- grand larceny, organized theft or fraud

Christos L. Hollingsworth- probation violation

Steven Deshaun Minor- probation violation, contempt of court

Matthew Scott Piele- probation violation

Kelvin Yarbrough- parole violation

Forrest County Drug Court:

Otis Levon Beverly- drug court violation

Tracy Mae Hockaday- drug court violation

Charikee Lynn Prosser- drug court violation