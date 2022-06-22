Cindy Deen (58), of Sumrall, passed away on June 18, 2022. Burial is in Advance Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

James Kelly Dukes (87), of Petal, passed away on June 15, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Raymond Freeman (51), of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 20, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Forrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Petal.

Talmadge “Joe” Green (76), passed away on June 17, 2022. Burial is in Clear Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, and Pinehaven funeral Home handled arrangements.

Michael “Mike” Joseph Herklotz (60), of Petal passed away on June 14, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead handled arrangements.

SSGT Everette Earl Huhn (75), of Sumrall, passed away on June 15, 2022. Trinity Funeral Services handled arrangements.

Terri Hutchinson (61), of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 18, 2022. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home, with a service to follow.

Jason Wayne Jordan (47), of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 15, 2022. Burial is in Springbank Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handed arrangements.

Robert Elwin McNeese, Jr. (71), of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 17, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Everette C. Munn (80), of Sumrall, passed away on June 21, 2022. Visitation wil be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel, with burial to follow at Munn Family Cemetery.

Kenneth “Kenny” Brian Pierce (52), of Petal, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Moore Petal Chapel with interment to follow in Barlow Cemetery in the Macedonia Community. Visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. and last until the service time at 11:30 a.m.

Kenny was of the Baptist Faith. He graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1988 where he was heavily involved in extracurricular activities, including the co-editor of the Annual Staff, Class President for 3 years, and member of the Student Council. He was also voted friendliest and a Homecoming Escort. He attended the University of Alabama and the University of Southern Mississippi where he was an active member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He loved cooking, especially on the grill, and socializing with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Ann Pierce; his grandmother, Iris Pierce Sanford; his grandfather, Wilber D. Pierce; his maternal grandparents, Seren and Donnie Ainsworth; and his uncle, Robert D. Pierce.

He is survived by his father, Jerry Pierce of Petal; his brother, Greg Pierce of Hattiesburg; his aunts and uncles, Mary and Jim O’Neal of Petal, Roland and Rita Holcomb of Lumberton, Seren and Angie Ainsworth of Ocean Springs, June Nulta of Ocean Springs, and Lana Kelly of Hattiesburg; and a host of cousins.

Tony Lee Pikla (58) passed away on June 19, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

William Hugh “Fatboy” Scarbrough (60), of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 18, 2022. Jones and Son Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Rachel “Deedee” Smith (61), of Hattiesburg, passed away on June 15, 2022. Burial is in Eastside Cemetery, and Jones and Son Funeral Home handled arrangements.

James W. Stafford (65) passed away on June 16, 2022. Pinehaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Judy Tolbert (69), of Petal, passed away on June 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24 at Moore Petal Chapel, with burial to follow in Green’s Baptist Church Cemetery.

Johnny Vance (65), of Dixie, passed away on June 12, 2022. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

James Levi Warden (90), of Brooklyn, passed away on June 18, 2022. Burial is in Carnes Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Preston Boyd Young (69), of Sumrall, passed away on June 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24 at Oloh Baptist Church Cemetery, with burial to follow. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.