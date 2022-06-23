FBI
James McErnest Bryant- custody orders, exploitation of children.
Hattiesburg Police:
Edsel A Armstrong- sale of a controlled substance (two counts).
Michael Williams Bishop- public drunkenness.
Joe Nathan Brooks- assault (simple), possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), conspiracy to commit burglary, automobile burglary (two counts), domestic violence (simple (two counts)).
Joey Bruce- domestic violence (simple).
Donald Ray Carter- possession of marijuana, contempt of court.
Rodney Janaro Dozier- eluding an officer, resisting arrest, shoplifting, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Charles Graham- disorderly conduct (interference with a business).
Joshua D Hayes- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Marcus Haynes- possession of a controlled substance, foreign warrant.
Dondryck Raphael Hicks- assault (simple).
Rustin Howard- DUI (1st offense).
Usher Rasheed Devon Jackson- possession of marijuana.
Ceasar Hugo Jimenez- domestic violence (simple).
James Michael Johnson- DUI (1st offense).
Karden Markeith Jones- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, eluding an officer, fugitive (other jurisdiction), armed robbery (four counts).
Cj Kelley- contempt of court.
Shirley Lacey- shoplifting.
Anthony Quinton Lott- public drunkenness.
Madison Gabriael McCowan- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Eduardo Ancelmo Montalvo- contempt of court, public drunkenness.
Robert Earl Oatis- domestic violence (simple).
Robert Pittman- fugitive (other jurisdiction).
Ronald Porter- possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor Powell- domestic violence (simple).
Brandon Joseph Ruffin- no proof of insurance.
Christine Morgan Shockey- disorderly conduct (interference with a business).
Timothy Smith- domestic violence (simple).
Keegan Lee Spiers- assault (simple (two counts)), disorderly conduct (failure to comply), public drunkenness, resisting arrest, trespassing.
Timothy Ray Thomas- DUI (2nd offense).
Steve Walker- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Theordore Walker- larceny (grand).
John Benjamin Wiechmann- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), public drunkenness, contempt of court.
Edward R Williams- shoplifting.
Daniel Woods- contempt of court.
Lamar County:
Jeffery Dwayne Anderson- DUI (1st offense), carless driving, speeding.
Warren Unk Bessie Jr- no driver’s license, DUI (1st offense), careless driving, no insurance.
Lajay Dekenyea Bridges- disturbance, disorderly conduct.
Walter David Bullock Jr- possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Michael Edward Craft- credit card fraud.
Jordan Michaela Duggan- possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale.
Jeremy Michael Fairburn- improper passing.
Tammy Jo Holly- grand larceny.
Queveon Desean Hopkins- burglary (commercial).
Christian Jadon Conyea Huntley- petit larceny.
Letavius O’Neal Ivy- petit larceny, public drunkenness.
Bryan Austin Knight- burglary (commercial), grand larceny, trespassing.
Billy Rex Lewis- improper use of 911.
Lisa Lee Long- possession of a controlled substance.
Shakenya Morna Lott- possession of stolen firearm, receiving stolen property.
Keonna Kinsasha Mark- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale.
Joshua Depaul McClendon- no driver’s license, seat belt violation, assault (simple).
Steven Matthew Owen- possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Jerell Antione Stokes- shoplifting (3rd offense (two counts)).
James Blake Wardle- public drunkenness.
Petal Police:
Samantha Berry- disturbing the peace.
Christine Anne Clayton- possession of paraphernalia, disturbing the peace.
Dalton Hamby- larceny (grand), contempt of court.
Christopher Hilton- possession of paraphernalia.
Andrew Thomas McCraney- domestic violence (simple).
Henry Wayen Millage- domestic violence (simple).
Aaron Mills- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Gerardo Plummer- resisting arrest, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Christopher Cody Stevison- no insurance, careless driving, suspended driver’s license.
Dallas Denise Thornton- forgery, expired driver’s license.
MS Dept. of Corrections:
Crystal Dunn- probation violation.
Robert Royal Prince- probation violation.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Sidney Barron- custody orders.
Coby Burns- sexual battery.
Zachary Allen Clark- theft of a motor vehicle.
Benjamin Crisp- assault (simple).
Clayton Walker Dean- accessory before the fact, no insurance.
Aubre T Ducksworth- assault (simple (two counts), malicious mischief.
Michael Wayne Elliot- expired tag (two counts), expired driver’s license, suspended driver’s license, careless driving, altered tag, false identifying information, no insurance (two counts), insurance violation.
Trayon Esters- DUI (1st offense), speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance.
David Charles Forgar- speeding (two counts), no insurance (two counts).
Roy Anderson Herrin- possession of a controlled substance.
Kachina Shante Hilliard- foreign warrant.
Christopher Jermaine Howze- trespassing, shoplifting.
Robert Earl Huddleston- careless driving, DUI (1st offense).
Santeir Lavonne Jackson- introducing contraband into correctional facility.
Melissa Sue Leggett- theft of a motor vehicle.
Jose Linares- possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court.
Louie Wilson McDaniel- no driver’s license, no insurance.
Misty Morgan- no insurance, expired driver’s license.
Keith Anthony Odom- domestic violence (simple).
Joseph Edward Reid- receiving stolen property, accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a crime.
Kenneth Hogan Smith- custody orders, assault (aggravated), conspiracy.
Jeni Rebekah Sumrall- assault (simple).
Donovan Taylor Thompson- DUI (1st offense).