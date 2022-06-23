FBI

James McErnest Bryant- custody orders, exploitation of children.

Hattiesburg Police:

Edsel A Armstrong- sale of a controlled substance (two counts).

Michael Williams Bishop- public drunkenness.

Joe Nathan Brooks- assault (simple), possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), conspiracy to commit burglary, automobile burglary (two counts), domestic violence (simple (two counts)).

Joey Bruce- domestic violence (simple).

Donald Ray Carter- possession of marijuana, contempt of court.

Rodney Janaro Dozier- eluding an officer, resisting arrest, shoplifting, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Charles Graham- disorderly conduct (interference with a business).

Joshua D Hayes- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Marcus Haynes- possession of a controlled substance, foreign warrant.

Dondryck Raphael Hicks- assault (simple).

Rustin Howard- DUI (1st offense).

Usher Rasheed Devon Jackson- possession of marijuana.

Ceasar Hugo Jimenez- domestic violence (simple).

James Michael Johnson- DUI (1st offense).

Karden Markeith Jones- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, eluding an officer, fugitive (other jurisdiction), armed robbery (four counts).

Cj Kelley- contempt of court.

Shirley Lacey- shoplifting.

Anthony Quinton Lott- public drunkenness.

Madison Gabriael McCowan- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Eduardo Ancelmo Montalvo- contempt of court, public drunkenness.

Robert Earl Oatis- domestic violence (simple).

Robert Pittman- fugitive (other jurisdiction).

Ronald Porter- possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor Powell- domestic violence (simple).

Brandon Joseph Ruffin- no proof of insurance.

Christine Morgan Shockey- disorderly conduct (interference with a business).

Timothy Smith- domestic violence (simple).

Keegan Lee Spiers- assault (simple (two counts)), disorderly conduct (failure to comply), public drunkenness, resisting arrest, trespassing.

Timothy Ray Thomas- DUI (2nd offense).

Steve Walker- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Theordore Walker- larceny (grand).

John Benjamin Wiechmann- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), public drunkenness, contempt of court.

Edward R Williams- shoplifting.

Daniel Woods- contempt of court.

Lamar County:

Jeffery Dwayne Anderson- DUI (1st offense), carless driving, speeding.

Warren Unk Bessie Jr- no driver’s license, DUI (1st offense), careless driving, no insurance.

Lajay Dekenyea Bridges- disturbance, disorderly conduct.

Walter David Bullock Jr- possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Michael Edward Craft- credit card fraud.

Jordan Michaela Duggan- possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale.

Jeremy Michael Fairburn- improper passing.

Tammy Jo Holly- grand larceny.

Queveon Desean Hopkins- burglary (commercial).

Christian Jadon Conyea Huntley- petit larceny.

Letavius O’Neal Ivy- petit larceny, public drunkenness.

Bryan Austin Knight- burglary (commercial), grand larceny, trespassing.

Billy Rex Lewis- improper use of 911.

Lisa Lee Long- possession of a controlled substance.

Shakenya Morna Lott- possession of stolen firearm, receiving stolen property.

Keonna Kinsasha Mark- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale.

Joshua Depaul McClendon- no driver’s license, seat belt violation, assault (simple).

Steven Matthew Owen- possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jerell Antione Stokes- shoplifting (3rd offense (two counts)).

James Blake Wardle- public drunkenness.

Petal Police:

Samantha Berry- disturbing the peace.

Christine Anne Clayton- possession of paraphernalia, disturbing the peace.

Dalton Hamby- larceny (grand), contempt of court.

Christopher Hilton- possession of paraphernalia.

Andrew Thomas McCraney- domestic violence (simple).

Henry Wayen Millage- domestic violence (simple).

Aaron Mills- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Gerardo Plummer- resisting arrest, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Christopher Cody Stevison- no insurance, careless driving, suspended driver’s license.

Dallas Denise Thornton- forgery, expired driver’s license.

MS Dept. of Corrections:

Crystal Dunn- probation violation.

Robert Royal Prince- probation violation.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Sidney Barron- custody orders.

Coby Burns- sexual battery.

Zachary Allen Clark- theft of a motor vehicle.

Benjamin Crisp- assault (simple).

Clayton Walker Dean- accessory before the fact, no insurance.

Aubre T Ducksworth- assault (simple (two counts), malicious mischief.

Michael Wayne Elliot- expired tag (two counts), expired driver’s license, suspended driver’s license, careless driving, altered tag, false identifying information, no insurance (two counts), insurance violation.

Trayon Esters- DUI (1st offense), speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance.

David Charles Forgar- speeding (two counts), no insurance (two counts).

Roy Anderson Herrin- possession of a controlled substance.

Kachina Shante Hilliard- foreign warrant.

Christopher Jermaine Howze- trespassing, shoplifting.

Robert Earl Huddleston- careless driving, DUI (1st offense).

Santeir Lavonne Jackson- introducing contraband into correctional facility.

Melissa Sue Leggett- theft of a motor vehicle.

Jose Linares- possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court.

Louie Wilson McDaniel- no driver’s license, no insurance.

Misty Morgan- no insurance, expired driver’s license.

Keith Anthony Odom- domestic violence (simple).

Joseph Edward Reid- receiving stolen property, accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a crime.

Kenneth Hogan Smith- custody orders, assault (aggravated), conspiracy.

Jeni Rebekah Sumrall- assault (simple).

Donovan Taylor Thompson- DUI (1st offense).