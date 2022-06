Hattiesburg Sunrise Rotary Club hosts annual banquet



Tue,06/21/22-5:00PM , 326 Reads By STAFF REPORT

The Hattiesburg Sunrise Rotary Club held its annual banquet on June 14 at Strick’s BBQ, and President Clark Hicks (L) presented outgoing President Corey Proctor (R) with a commemorative plaque for his year of service. Rotary is a humanitarian service organization dedicated to community service, goodwill, and peace in the world.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.

loading