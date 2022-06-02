Jerry B. Carlisle (86), of Petal, formerly of Meridian, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Brookdale Living Center in Hattiesburg. Burial is in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, and Robert Family Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Jerry retired as a Sub-Sea Engineer with Diamond Offshore. Prior to his retirement he worked with Mississippi Power for over 20 years. Jerry grew up in Vimville before moving to Petal in his youth. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Hattiesburg; and attended Good Hope Baptist Church as long as his health permitted.

Mr. Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty Carlisle; his children Roy Carlisle (Robin), Amy Saulters (Jim), and Julie Dunaway; Step-children Tony Miller (Debbie) and Jack Miller. Fourteen grandchildren, Fifteen Great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Carlisle is preceded in death by his parents, Moody and Marie Carlisle; and his brother, Dave Carlisle.

The Carlisle family suggest memorials be made as donations to Good Hope Baptist Church in Purvis, MS or to the Elks Lodge in Hattiesburg, MS in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com. Henry A. “Jack” Carter, Sr. (90), of Brooklyn, passed away on May 28, 2022. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 at Brooklyn Cemetery. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bro. James “Jimmy” Clark (64), of Petal, passed away on May 30, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5-8:00 p.m. on Friday June 3 at Vision Baptist Church. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 at Vision Baptist Church followed by burial in Morriston Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

William Byrd “Billy” Davis (75), of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 27, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Melba Turner Hill (94), of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 30, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday June, 3 at the Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Soso, MS. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Rose McNease (90), of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 26, 2022. Burial is in Dixie Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Grady Elton Nevill III (64), of Petal, passed away May 29, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow.

Dustin Thompson (37), of Petal, passed away on May 29, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Michelle Reneé Watson (57), of Sumrall, passed away on May 25, 2022. Burial is in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.