Alcohol Beverage Control:
Alvin D Smith- resisting arrest, orderly conduct (failure to comply).
Hattiesburg Police:
Shannon Rashad Anderson- disorderly conduct.
Tyrese Lashawn Barnes- assault (aggravated), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm.
Darrell Akeem Burns- possession of a controlled substance.
Andre Carter- failure to yield, speeding in a school zone.
Terenthyne Chambers- fugitive other jurisdiction.
Antonio Franciscus Clark- contempt of court.
Jerry Thomas Coston- possession of a controlled substance.
Kerry Donavan Fielder Jr.- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Bella Naomi Gonzales- shoplifting.
Bobby Lee Gross- larceny (grand).
N M Hathorn- assault (aggravated).
Justin Haynes- domestic violence (simple), no driver’s license, speeding in a school zone.
Anthony J Jenkins- DUI (2nd offense).
Denise Norris- possession of a controlled substance.
Elliot Earl ONeal- probation violation.
Christopher Marquis Owens- possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court (three counts).
Dayla Patton- assault (simple), shoplifting, contempt of court (two counts).
Isaac Price- foreign warrant.
Christine Morgan Shockey- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), trespassing.
Lonzo Sylvester Smith- foreign warrant.
Dre Tray Thomas- contempt of court.
Danielle Wade- DUI (1st offense).
Roderick Devon Walker- contempt of court.
Mary G Woolbright- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
Lamar County:
Lydia Ann Alexius- possession of a controlled substance.
Cory Frderick Belton- promoting prostitution.
James Alton Berry III- possession of a controlled substance, trespassing (two counts), assault (simple).
Wayne Alan Blackwell- burglary (commercial).
Christopher Shane Burke- contempt of court.
Derek Tyrone Crockrum- court.
Akera Antionio Franklin- hold for other agency (Forrest), possession of a controlled substance (intent to sale), trafficking drugs, stalking, assault (simple (two counts)), disorderly conduct, possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest.
Raymond Destin Goodman- grand larceny.
Julius Cornelius Hinton- burglary (home).
Samuel Justin Lee- violation of parole, burglary (home).
Cruz Montell McCoy- violation of probation.
Christopher Gary Montgomery- hold for other agency (Stone County), expired/no tag, seatbelt violation.
Jeremie James Morgan- burglary (home).
Misty Lynn Richmond- driving with suspended license.
Fredrick Lee Ruffin- promotion prostitution.
Ryan Nicco Smith- failure to yield to blue light, assault (simple).
Stacy Charmaine Theriot- child endangerment, DUI (1st offense).
Travis Demon Thomas- reckless driving, improper equipment, no crash helmet.
John Henry Westberry Jr.- assault (simple).
Lamar County Sherriff:
Cruz McCoy- probation violation, possession of marijuana.
Lumberton Police:
Diwaine Ray Davis- littering, burglary (home (two counts)).
Billy Rex Lewis- disturbing the peace.
Petal Police:
Courtney Lee Farve- possession of paraphernalia, expired/no tag (two counts), suspended driver’s license (two counts), shoplifting.
Ashley Nicole Garry- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Gerard David Hansen- malicious mischief, assault (simple), disturbing the peace.
Bradley Earl Haring- DUI (1st offense), suspended driver’s license.
Jeffrey Phillip Henderson- open container, DUI (2nd offense).
Zoe Jarrell- burglary (home).
Robert Eugene Lee- receiving stolen property.
Arnetia Nadioartis Lyman- DUI (1st offense).
Kayla McLain- driving with suspended license (two counts), failure to yield.
Johnathan Bernard Mitchell- probation violation.
Alecia Danielle Nichols- possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
Richard Donald Odom- speeding, seatbelt violation.
Michael E Page- driving with suspended license, altered tag, no insurance.
Larry D Perkins- expired tag, driving with a suspended license.
Michael Andrew Rahaim- driving with a suspended license.
Uloni Randolph- no driver’s license(two counts), expired/no tag.
Jerry Lynn Waller- possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Jimmie Develle Wilson Jr.- embezzlement, speeding.
Carlis Young- resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
MS Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries:
Michael Jacob Tyler Cooley- public drunkenness.
MS Highway Patrol:
Alex Danztler- DUI (1st offense).
Perry Gooch- DUI (refusal or inability to submit to chemical test).
James Edward Henry II- DUI (1st offense).
Jerry Lynn Jenkins Sr.- leaving the scene of an accident, DUI (1st offense).
Felicity Faye Murphy- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, DUI (1st offense), child endangerment.
Javoris Pruitt- DUI (1st offense), no driver’s license, carless driving, no insurance.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Kenneth Gerald Abercrombie- possession of marijuana in a moto vehicle.
Arthur Lee Barlow- custody orders.
Jordan M Fillingane- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), eluding an officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving.
William Cortez Griggs- custody orders, burglary (home).
Harold Wayne Hadley- larceny (grand), fraud.
Jonathan Christos Hollingsworth- custody orders.
Hailey M Jones- malicious mischief.
Dustin Lamar King- custody orders.
Timothy Jay Merritt- speeding, seatbelt violation, revoked driver’s license.
Johnny E Parker- expired driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, improper tag, no insurance.
Uloni Randolph- no driver’s license, expired/ no tag.
Marcus Kirby Walker- domestic violence (simple).
University Police:
Tyrek Rashad Leavy- possession of a stolen firearm.