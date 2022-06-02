Alcohol Beverage Control:

Alvin D Smith- resisting arrest, orderly conduct (failure to comply).

Hattiesburg Police:

Shannon Rashad Anderson- disorderly conduct.

Tyrese Lashawn Barnes- assault (aggravated), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm.

Darrell Akeem Burns- possession of a controlled substance.

Andre Carter- failure to yield, speeding in a school zone.

Terenthyne Chambers- fugitive other jurisdiction.

Antonio Franciscus Clark- contempt of court.

Jerry Thomas Coston- possession of a controlled substance.

Kerry Donavan Fielder Jr.- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Bella Naomi Gonzales- shoplifting.

Bobby Lee Gross- larceny (grand).

N M Hathorn- assault (aggravated).

Justin Haynes- domestic violence (simple), no driver’s license, speeding in a school zone.

Anthony J Jenkins- DUI (2nd offense).

Denise Norris- possession of a controlled substance.

Elliot Earl ONeal- probation violation.

Christopher Marquis Owens- possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court (three counts).

Dayla Patton- assault (simple), shoplifting, contempt of court (two counts).

Isaac Price- foreign warrant.

Christine Morgan Shockey- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), trespassing.

Lonzo Sylvester Smith- foreign warrant.

Dre Tray Thomas- contempt of court.

Danielle Wade- DUI (1st offense).

Roderick Devon Walker- contempt of court.

Mary G Woolbright- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Lamar County:

Lydia Ann Alexius- possession of a controlled substance.

Cory Frderick Belton- promoting prostitution.

James Alton Berry III- possession of a controlled substance, trespassing (two counts), assault (simple).

Wayne Alan Blackwell- burglary (commercial).

Christopher Shane Burke- contempt of court.

Derek Tyrone Crockrum- court.

Akera Antionio Franklin- hold for other agency (Forrest), possession of a controlled substance (intent to sale), trafficking drugs, stalking, assault (simple (two counts)), disorderly conduct, possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest.

Raymond Destin Goodman- grand larceny.

Julius Cornelius Hinton- burglary (home).

Samuel Justin Lee- violation of parole, burglary (home).

Cruz Montell McCoy- violation of probation.

Christopher Gary Montgomery- hold for other agency (Stone County), expired/no tag, seatbelt violation.

Jeremie James Morgan- burglary (home).

Misty Lynn Richmond- driving with suspended license.

Fredrick Lee Ruffin- promotion prostitution.

Ryan Nicco Smith- failure to yield to blue light, assault (simple).

Stacy Charmaine Theriot- child endangerment, DUI (1st offense).

Travis Demon Thomas- reckless driving, improper equipment, no crash helmet.

John Henry Westberry Jr.- assault (simple).

Lamar County Sherriff:

Cruz McCoy- probation violation, possession of marijuana.

Lumberton Police:

Diwaine Ray Davis- littering, burglary (home (two counts)).

Billy Rex Lewis- disturbing the peace.

Petal Police:

Courtney Lee Farve- possession of paraphernalia, expired/no tag (two counts), suspended driver’s license (two counts), shoplifting.

Ashley Nicole Garry- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Gerard David Hansen- malicious mischief, assault (simple), disturbing the peace.

Bradley Earl Haring- DUI (1st offense), suspended driver’s license.

Jeffrey Phillip Henderson- open container, DUI (2nd offense).

Zoe Jarrell- burglary (home).

Robert Eugene Lee- receiving stolen property.

Arnetia Nadioartis Lyman- DUI (1st offense).

Kayla McLain- driving with suspended license (two counts), failure to yield.

Johnathan Bernard Mitchell- probation violation.

Alecia Danielle Nichols- possession of paraphernalia (two counts).

Richard Donald Odom- speeding, seatbelt violation.

Michael E Page- driving with suspended license, altered tag, no insurance.

Larry D Perkins- expired tag, driving with a suspended license.

Michael Andrew Rahaim- driving with a suspended license.

Uloni Randolph- no driver’s license(two counts), expired/no tag.

Jerry Lynn Waller- possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Jimmie Develle Wilson Jr.- embezzlement, speeding.

Carlis Young- resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

MS Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Michael Jacob Tyler Cooley- public drunkenness.

MS Highway Patrol:

Alex Danztler- DUI (1st offense).

Perry Gooch- DUI (refusal or inability to submit to chemical test).

James Edward Henry II- DUI (1st offense).

Jerry Lynn Jenkins Sr.- leaving the scene of an accident, DUI (1st offense).

Felicity Faye Murphy- possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, DUI (1st offense), child endangerment.

Javoris Pruitt- DUI (1st offense), no driver’s license, carless driving, no insurance.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Kenneth Gerald Abercrombie- possession of marijuana in a moto vehicle.

Arthur Lee Barlow- custody orders.

Jordan M Fillingane- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), eluding an officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving.

William Cortez Griggs- custody orders, burglary (home).

Harold Wayne Hadley- larceny (grand), fraud.

Jonathan Christos Hollingsworth- custody orders.

Hailey M Jones- malicious mischief.

Dustin Lamar King- custody orders.

Timothy Jay Merritt- speeding, seatbelt violation, revoked driver’s license.

Johnny E Parker- expired driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, improper tag, no insurance.

Uloni Randolph- no driver’s license, expired/ no tag.

Marcus Kirby Walker- domestic violence (simple).

University Police:

Tyrek Rashad Leavy- possession of a stolen firearm.