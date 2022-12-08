Evelyn Bynum Alexander (86), of Sumrall, passed away on December 2, 2022. Burial is in Military Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Stan Bowman (44), of Petal, passed away on November 29, 2022. Burial is in Union Community Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Wyline Cagle (90), of Purvis, passed away on December 1, 2022. Burial is in Clear Branch Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Elaine Clinton (95), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 30, 2022. Burial is in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Frances Orlean Corey (83) passed away on November 29, 2022. Burial is in Janice Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Bonnie Jo Gentry (59), of Purvis, passed away on December 4, 2022. Trinity Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Alicia Hammack (67), of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 4, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Dixie Community Cemetery.

Reva Carter Henegar (64), of Lumberton, passed away on November 29, 2022. Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10 at Central Baptist Church. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Retired Senator Billy C. Hudson, Sr. (84), of Hattiesburg, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital. Services were held on December 3, followed by burial in Dixie Community Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Mr. Hudson was a retired rancher and former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona, and Perkinston Community College. Senator Hudson served 12 years in the Mississippi Senate from 2008 until 2020, deciding not to seek another term, being elected as Tax Collector of Forrest County. He previously served as a Magee City Alderman, eight years as Forrest County Supervisor, and was also the Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Mr. Hudson was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Trugen Hudson and his brother, Micky Hudson.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hudson of Hattiesburg; one daughter, Trudi Abel (Mark) Atwood, TN; two sons, Bill Hudson (Liz) of Indiana and Ben Hudson (Michelle) of Poplarville; two step-sons, Mark Ward (Suzie) and Marty Ward (Jill), both of Hattiesburg; 10 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Deborah Diana Johnson (60), of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 4, 2022. Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Michael “Mike” Lawrence Manning (73), of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 3, 2022. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN. Moore Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rose Marie Moore (86), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 29, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Laura Elizabeth Neely (65), of Petal, passed away on December 2, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Frances Murray Pylant (95), of Purvis passed away on November 29, 2022. Burial is in Coaltown Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Pauline Stevens (93), of Hattiesburg, passed away on December 2, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on December 8 at Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.