Hattiesburg Police:

Adrian Dontez Barnes- armed robbery (four counts), assault (aggravated), fugitive (other jurisdiction), possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Xzavier Kadarius Avante Barnes- possession of a controlled substance, no insurance.

Jon Michael Bryant- motor vehicle theft.

Eric Dawson- domestic violence (simple).

Cameron Dennis- shoplifting.

Charles Graham- possession of paraphernalia.

Iian Ashanti Habersham- possession of a controlled substance.

Jamisa Leigh Haden- contempt of court, shoplifting.

Maurice L Johnson- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Frednisha Latoya Lee- domestic violence (simple).

Leesther Lewis- possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew John Lofton- abusive calls to 911.

Robert R Magee- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), disturbance of the family.

Kaci B Purvis- no proof of liability insurance, leaving the scene of an accidence, malicious mischief, possession of a controlled substance.

Jorge Velasco Sanchez- providing false information, DUI (1st offense).

Britiny Saucier- disturbing the peace.

Jerome Jermaine Strickland- assault (aggravated (four counts)), domestic violence (simple), disturbing the peace, no driver’s license (two counts), speeding.

Austin D Ulmer- disturbance of the family, resisting arrest.

Sheila West- domestic violence (simple).

Pamela Mechell Winnon- DUI (1st offense).

Lamar County:

Jeremie James Morgan- contempt of court, probation violation.

Petal Police:

Christopher Austin Bounds- driving with a suspended license, no insurance.

Zachary Chance Collier- possession of paraphernalia.

Devin Hodges- malicious mischief, assault (simple), disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).

George Damionta Mackey- disturbing the peace.

Samuel Manway- possession of marijuana.

Bridgette Victiora McDaniel- no driver’s license.

Michael Eugene Page- driving with a suspended license, switched tag, no driver’s license.

Joshua Tyler Redmond- possession of alcohol by a minor, DUI (1st offense), open container, possession of marijuana.

Julie A Thompson- DUI (3rd offense).

Marvin Travis- domestic violence (simple).

La’Veonne N Willis- possession of paraphernalia.

Derek Thomas Woods- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), disorderly conduct (abusive language), resisting arrest, possession of marijuana.

Christopher Matthew Yonce- no insurance, no driver’s license, altered tag, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

MS Dept. of Corrections:

Dontraye Orlando Smith- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

MS Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Harlan Truitt Henderson- hunting from a public road, hunting (headlighting deer), hunting after hours.

Kaleb John McCoy- hunting (headlighting deer), hunting (before/after hours), hunting from a public road.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Cherish T Blackman- DUI (1st offense), speeding, possession of marijuana, no insurance.

Norris L Brown Jr- burglary.

Donald Ray Carter- shoplifting (3rd offense), possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest.

Kyshawn M Henderson- contempt of court.

Steven Mark Hoskinson- domestic violence (simple).

Lucas Torrez Lopez- DUI (1st offense).

Benjamin Lott- careless driving, DUI (1st offense).

Joshua Latarish Pearson- custody orders, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Toney Sylvester Prewitt- disturbance of the family.

Micah Aaron Pulliam- possession of a controlled substance, probation violation.

Damien Dwayne Sartin- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine.

Misty Scarbrough- accessory before the fact (sexual battery (three counts)).

Curtis Cornelious Smith- custody orders.

Ronald Smith- possession of a controlled substance.

Scott M Therrell- possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license.

Austin Paige White- careless driving, no proof of liability insurance.

Forrest General Hospital Police:

Felipe Avendano- trespassing, failure to comply with an officer.

United States Marshals Service:

Steve Allen Stoudenmier- grand larceny, malicious mischief.