Hattiesburg Police:
Adrian Dontez Barnes- armed robbery (four counts), assault (aggravated), fugitive (other jurisdiction), possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Xzavier Kadarius Avante Barnes- possession of a controlled substance, no insurance.
Jon Michael Bryant- motor vehicle theft.
Eric Dawson- domestic violence (simple).
Cameron Dennis- shoplifting.
Charles Graham- possession of paraphernalia.
Iian Ashanti Habersham- possession of a controlled substance.
Jamisa Leigh Haden- contempt of court, shoplifting.
Maurice L Johnson- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Frednisha Latoya Lee- domestic violence (simple).
Leesther Lewis- possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew John Lofton- abusive calls to 911.
Robert R Magee- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), disturbance of the family.
Kaci B Purvis- no proof of liability insurance, leaving the scene of an accidence, malicious mischief, possession of a controlled substance.
Jorge Velasco Sanchez- providing false information, DUI (1st offense).
Britiny Saucier- disturbing the peace.
Jerome Jermaine Strickland- assault (aggravated (four counts)), domestic violence (simple), disturbing the peace, no driver’s license (two counts), speeding.
Austin D Ulmer- disturbance of the family, resisting arrest.
Sheila West- domestic violence (simple).
Pamela Mechell Winnon- DUI (1st offense).
Lamar County:
Jeremie James Morgan- contempt of court, probation violation.
Petal Police:
Christopher Austin Bounds- driving with a suspended license, no insurance.
Zachary Chance Collier- possession of paraphernalia.
Devin Hodges- malicious mischief, assault (simple), disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).
George Damionta Mackey- disturbing the peace.
Samuel Manway- possession of marijuana.
Bridgette Victiora McDaniel- no driver’s license.
Michael Eugene Page- driving with a suspended license, switched tag, no driver’s license.
Joshua Tyler Redmond- possession of alcohol by a minor, DUI (1st offense), open container, possession of marijuana.
Julie A Thompson- DUI (3rd offense).
Marvin Travis- domestic violence (simple).
La’Veonne N Willis- possession of paraphernalia.
Derek Thomas Woods- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer), disorderly conduct (abusive language), resisting arrest, possession of marijuana.
Christopher Matthew Yonce- no insurance, no driver’s license, altered tag, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
MS Dept. of Corrections:
Dontraye Orlando Smith- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
MS Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries:
Harlan Truitt Henderson- hunting from a public road, hunting (headlighting deer), hunting after hours.
Kaleb John McCoy- hunting (headlighting deer), hunting (before/after hours), hunting from a public road.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Cherish T Blackman- DUI (1st offense), speeding, possession of marijuana, no insurance.
Norris L Brown Jr- burglary.
Donald Ray Carter- shoplifting (3rd offense), possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest.
Kyshawn M Henderson- contempt of court.
Steven Mark Hoskinson- domestic violence (simple).
Lucas Torrez Lopez- DUI (1st offense).
Benjamin Lott- careless driving, DUI (1st offense).
Joshua Latarish Pearson- custody orders, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Toney Sylvester Prewitt- disturbance of the family.
Micah Aaron Pulliam- possession of a controlled substance, probation violation.
Damien Dwayne Sartin- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine.
Misty Scarbrough- accessory before the fact (sexual battery (three counts)).
Curtis Cornelious Smith- custody orders.
Ronald Smith- possession of a controlled substance.
Scott M Therrell- possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license.
Austin Paige White- careless driving, no proof of liability insurance.
Forrest General Hospital Police:
Felipe Avendano- trespassing, failure to comply with an officer.
United States Marshals Service:
Steve Allen Stoudenmier- grand larceny, malicious mischief.