Ricky Barney (57), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 27, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 2 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Johnny Ray Bounds (47), of Brooklyn, passed away on November 19, 2022. Burial is in Granny Bounds Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Kenneth Cayten (81) passed away on November 22, 2022. Burial is in Coaltown Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Christopher Shawn Costilow (50) passed away on November 25, 2022. Trinity Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Gerald Debrow (85), of Purvis, passed away on November 26, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 1 at First Baptist Church of Purvis, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Little Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Paul “Pop” Grant Jr. (82) passed away on November 25, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Rita Sue Johnson Hahn (75), of Petal, passed away on November 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Dixie United Methodist Church. Pinehaven Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ruth Marie Hall (67), of Petal, passed away on November 21, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Tristyn Holcomb (23), of Petal, passed away on November 25, 2022. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Terry Hust (72), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 22, 2022. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Brenda Ann Leonard (80) passed away on November 28, 2022. Trinity Funeral Services is handling arrangements.

Mary K. Morgan (93), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 24, 2022. Burial is in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

David Morris (74), of Purvis, passed away on November 26, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sharon W. Parker (70), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 21, 2022. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ronald Owen Pettit (66), of Purvis, passed away on November 22, 2022. Trinity Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Richard E. Radavich (77), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 25, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

June Bynum Smith (69), of Sumrall, passed away on November 25, 2022. Burial is in Military Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Margaret Ann Smith (65), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 26, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at Forrest Funeral Home, followed by a service. Burial will be in Dixie Community Cemetery.

John Laren Whiddon, Sr. (85), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 21, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Richard Eugene Wilborn (67), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 23, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8 at Natchez National Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rev. Larry Gene White (67) passed away on November 20, 2022. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.