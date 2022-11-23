The 72nd Annual Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas Parade will roll at 6 p.m. sharp from Sacred Heart High School on Thursday, December 1st! The parade will make its way through Downtown on Main Street with 50 participants at last count and end at Town Square Park for the City of Hattiesburg's Christmas Tree Lighting event. More information can be found here at Registration and Event Details- Eventbrite and we hope you plan to join us and visit our Facebook Event Page to tell People you are going!

Please Email the Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas Parade or contact our Parade Chairman Hillaire Long, with any questions, she can be reached at 601-447-0538.

The more the merrier!