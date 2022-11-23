Hattiesburg Police:

Tyree Anderson- domestic violence (simple).

Chad William Compton- burglary.

Marcus Daniels- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, no proof of liability insurance, requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license, abusing an officer, possession of marijuana.

Shameka Latrece Hall- attempt to commit offense, conspiracy to attempt murder.

Stephen Walter Hall- DUI (1st offense).

Jacob Scott Hawkins- receiving stolen property.

Ronald Hollingsworth- trafficking a controlled substance, DUI (1st offense).

David James Lee- accessory after the fact (aggravated assault (three counts), accessory after the fact (murder (two counts)).

Rodericus M McIntyre- DUI (1st offense).

Dwayne McKenny- domestic violence (simple).

Clarence L Myers- shoplifting misdemeanor.

Christopher Marquis Owens- probation violation.

Aarian Raychel Roberts- contempt of court.

Keshun L Schaffer- domestic violence (simple).

Douglas A Sumrall- shoplifting, speeding, panhandling.

Cassius Wayne Taylor- grand larceny, burglary.

Jalon Qualon Thigpen- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Marcus Walker- DUI (1st offense).

Lamar County:

Lamar County jail dockets were not made available at the time of publication.

Petal Police:

Jimmy Velton Brady Jr- burglary, possession of paraphernalia.

William Allen Farmer- no proof of liability insurance, suspended driver’s license (two counts), providing false information to an officer, running stop sign.

Dietrich Lawrence Jackson- suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding, suspended driver’s license.

Desherrick Jermond Rogers- expired/no tag.

Thomas Sykes- possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license (two counts), speeding, stalking.

Pamela Michelle Temple- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).

Joshua Daryl Walker- disturbing the peace.

Orville Wayne Williams- expired tag, suspended driver’s license.

MS Dept. of Corrections:

Anthony Choyce- violation of pose release supervision.

Lawrence Berry McNair- custody orders.

Kimianna Camice Meggs- custody order.

Metro Forrest County:

Travis Latrell Musgrove- possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Christopher Anderson- burglary.

Scott Ecklund- possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct.

Ramon ONeal Everette- possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license.

James Rashaud Denario- possession of paraphernalia, sale of a controlled substance.

Alicia K Holifield- disturbance of family.

Marcus Darnell Mock- possession of a controlled substance (three counts).

Patrick Porter- DUI (1st offense).

Matthew Aron Rendon- suspended driver’s license, eluding an officer.

Jerry Terrell- seatbelt violation, suspended driver’s license, no insurance.

Jerrell Jerome Thomas Jr- custody order.

Jasmine N Wheeler- assault (simple), speeding, improper driver’s license.

United States Marshals Service:

Ernest Mallety- custody orders.