Hattiesburg Police:
Tyree Anderson- domestic violence (simple).
Chad William Compton- burglary.
Marcus Daniels- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, no proof of liability insurance, requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license, abusing an officer, possession of marijuana.
Shameka Latrece Hall- attempt to commit offense, conspiracy to attempt murder.
Stephen Walter Hall- DUI (1st offense).
Jacob Scott Hawkins- receiving stolen property.
Ronald Hollingsworth- trafficking a controlled substance, DUI (1st offense).
David James Lee- accessory after the fact (aggravated assault (three counts), accessory after the fact (murder (two counts)).
Rodericus M McIntyre- DUI (1st offense).
Dwayne McKenny- domestic violence (simple).
Clarence L Myers- shoplifting misdemeanor.
Christopher Marquis Owens- probation violation.
Aarian Raychel Roberts- contempt of court.
Keshun L Schaffer- domestic violence (simple).
Douglas A Sumrall- shoplifting, speeding, panhandling.
Cassius Wayne Taylor- grand larceny, burglary.
Jalon Qualon Thigpen- possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Marcus Walker- DUI (1st offense).
Lamar County:
Lamar County jail dockets were not made available at the time of publication.
Petal Police:
Jimmy Velton Brady Jr- burglary, possession of paraphernalia.
William Allen Farmer- no proof of liability insurance, suspended driver’s license (two counts), providing false information to an officer, running stop sign.
Dietrich Lawrence Jackson- suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding, suspended driver’s license.
Desherrick Jermond Rogers- expired/no tag.
Thomas Sykes- possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license (two counts), speeding, stalking.
Pamela Michelle Temple- disorderly conduct (failure to comply with an officer).
Joshua Daryl Walker- disturbing the peace.
Orville Wayne Williams- expired tag, suspended driver’s license.
MS Dept. of Corrections:
Anthony Choyce- violation of pose release supervision.
Lawrence Berry McNair- custody orders.
Kimianna Camice Meggs- custody order.
Metro Forrest County:
Travis Latrell Musgrove- possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Forrest County Sheriff:
Christopher Anderson- burglary.
Scott Ecklund- possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct.
Ramon ONeal Everette- possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license.
James Rashaud Denario- possession of paraphernalia, sale of a controlled substance.
Alicia K Holifield- disturbance of family.
Marcus Darnell Mock- possession of a controlled substance (three counts).
Patrick Porter- DUI (1st offense).
Matthew Aron Rendon- suspended driver’s license, eluding an officer.
Jerry Terrell- seatbelt violation, suspended driver’s license, no insurance.
Jerrell Jerome Thomas Jr- custody order.
Jasmine N Wheeler- assault (simple), speeding, improper driver’s license.
United States Marshals Service:
Ernest Mallety- custody orders.