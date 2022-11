Mark Eldon Foss (79), of Purvis, passed away on November 17, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

James Edward (Jimmy) Geautreaux (64) passed away on November 16, 2022. Trinity Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Shannon Lynn Martin (51), of Purvis, passed away on November 21, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 25 at Moore Funeral Home, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Pleasant Home Cemetery.

Terry Wayne McGee (66), of Purvis, passed away on November 12, 2022. Burial is in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Paula Lynn James-Montague (54), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 15, 2022. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Betty Jo Harrison Ray (89), of Hattiesburg passed away on November 18, 2022. Burial is in Henry Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Evelyn Simmons passed away on November 18, 2022. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Anne Williams (77), of Hattiesburg, passed away on November 17, 2022. Burial is in Roseland Park Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.