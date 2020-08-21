Dozens of students walked out of Oak Grove High School Friday in protest of racism they say is present in both the student body and school system itself. Sparked by a student yelling “white power” during the senior run last Thursday, one protesting student declared, “that was just the straw that broke the camel's back.” Students were joined by some parents and members of Black Lives Matter Mississippi, Mississippi Rising Coalition, New Mississippi Youth and Ground Zero. Calls to the school office by newspaper staff members were not returned at the time of this posting at noon Friday.