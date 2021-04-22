Southern Miss found itself in a rare position of having to rely on its hitting rather than its pitching to come away with a 6-5 win over Western Kentucky on Friday.

Despite Western Kentucky taking the lead over the Golden Eagles with four runs in the eighth inning. However, a leadoff base hit by Gabe Montenegro and an RBI double to score the game-tying run for Southern Miss. Trimble then scored the go-ahead run on a fielding error.

Trimble's heroics weren't finished yet, with runners at first and third base as he came up with a diving catch in centerfield to end the game.

"It really hurt with them putting up that four spot," said Montenegro, who finished 3-for-5. "We got to the dugout, and we were just trying to get that first baserunner in and keep that momentum in our favor. We never let our heads down. It shows that we are capable of being within ourselves and capable of coming back and doing our job."

Injuries

Trimble was slow to get up after making the game-saving catch as he appeared to be grabbing for his shoulder. According to Southern Miss coach Scott Berry, he believes Trimble may have reaggravated a shoulder injury.

"It was a phenomenal catch," Berry said. "It's probably a game saver if we don't do anything there in the bottom half. It was a tremendous athletic catch. He got a great jump on it. That was a tough ball to catch.

"He's had a shoulder problem that has bothered him. I think he probably reaggravated it. We will see tomorrow how it feels. He'll have ice on it and hopefully get some rehab and get it back working."

Designated hitter Charlie Fischer also returned to the lineup after missing last week due to a hand injury he suffered against UAB. Fischer reached base three times and finished 1-for-2 on the day.

Late Pitching Woes

Southern Miss' starting pitcher had another strong outing, but as he went over 100 pitches thrown, he fell into trouble in the eighth inning as he put runners on first and second with one out. The Hilltoppers then capitalized on the situation with an RBI double.

Ryan Och came in relief of Stanley but gave up a rare three-run home run. Och continued to struggle in the ninth inning as he hit a batter and made a pick-off error to put the tying run at third base.

Closer Garrett Ramsey entered the game but hit the first batter he saw to put runners at the corners with one out. Luckily, Ramsey came up with a strikeout which was followed by Trimble's catch.

Stanley threw 110 pitches in 7.2 innings as he allowed three runs off five hits while striking out seven batters and walking one.

Hitting Stays Consistent

For a third straight game, Southern Miss put double-digit hits as the Golden Eagles totaled 11.

Dustin Dickerson hit an RBI double in the second inning to give USM a 1-0 lead. After the Hilltoppers tied the game in the sixth inning, the Golden Eagles responded with an RBI double from Blake Johnson and an RBI single by Gabe Montenegro.

Another run scored after Will McGillis was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the seventh inning.

"I think we are certainly a much different team right now than at this point in the season than when we were earlier in the season," Berry said. "We have grown up a lot as a team."

The first pitch for Saturday's doubleheader is set for 2 p.m.